Column: Biden is a modern-day McKinley

Of course, there is the 1896 precedent for a candidate hunkering down at home and making all his sanitized speeches from his "front porch", tailored to the true-believers coming to worship at his shrine. Margaret Leech in her book, "In the Days of McKinley", tells how the Republican Party arranged for railroad excursions at reduced rates to Canton, Ohio, so the McKinley true-believers could travel to hear their beloved candidate's brief, scripted speeches.

"President William McKinley's conception of his candidacy was so passive that he at ﬁrst gave the impression of intending to make no campaign at all. He had decided to stay at home and address only the people who cared to visit him there. Before his nomination, he had made only two speaking engagements, both nonpolitical. Except for three days absence to keep these appointments and one weekend of rest in August, McKinley remained in Canton from the date of his nomination until the election, available at all hours to the public on every day but Sunday.

"McKinley was no match for his younger opponent [William Jennings Bryan] in dramatic presence and oratorical power, and he refused ... to enter the competition. .... The idea of a 'front-porch campaign' seems to have been the natural outgrowth [of McKinley's preference] of ... desiring election without the need to seek it."