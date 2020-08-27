Column: Biden-Harris could still lose

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The biggest challenge presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris face is to focus on the current election and not past and future presidential races. The same holds for Democratic and independent voters and Republican voters who will vote for this ticket.

Although this may seem obvious, the truth is that many people within the party structure are going to try a replay of the 2016 race, and many voters, especially female voters, are going to be looking toward 2024 and Harris as the Democratic nominee.

Stop.

This is not August of 2016. Donald Trump is our president, and he may well win in November. Defeating him today will require a different strategy than was employed in 2016, starting with new candidates on the ballot. That much has been secured.

The Biden-Harris campaign has their work cut out for them. They have a very tall order. They have to campaign against Trump-Pence without having the ability to campaign in any regular way: no town halls, no rallies, no baby kissing and handshakes.