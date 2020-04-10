Column: Bernie Sanders' legacy will live on

Senator Bernie Sanders decisively won the popular vote in Iowa earlier this year because he spoke directly to the needs of working people. His message of economic equality, inclusivity and hope inspired thousands of people in Iowa to believe that their government could, in fact, alleviate their suffering.

Iowa voters understand that, in the wealthiest nation on the planet, thousands of people should not die each year because they cannot afford outrageously high healthcare costs. We understand that our political system in Washington and Des Moines is dominated by moneyed interests and a financial elite that does not have the interests of working people at heart. The satellite caucuses in Iowa, where Sanders brought many low-propensity and first-time minority voters into the fold, demonstrated that historically disadvantaged voters can play a pivotal role in our electoral process. When voters heard Sanders speak about their pain and how he proposed to address it, they believed him; his consistent record over the course of decades in public service proved to Iowans that he meant what he said.

The Democratic Party, of which I am a proud member, must incorporate these general tenets of Sanders’ platform into its agenda. We must speak to issues that working-class people in this nation continue to face. Most importantly, we must welcome the diverse coalition Sanders tirelessly formed here in Iowa. Whether or not people agree with him on every detail, everyone knows that he is genuine and that he gives a damn about regular Iowans. Together, we can put forward a bold, progressive vision that addresses the systemic inequities that exist in our society and defeat Donald Trump in 2020. Although Bernie Sanders will not be president, his legacy will live on through young people like me, inspired by his lifelong commitment to public service.

Sami Scheetz is a Cedar Rapids native who most recently worked as the Wisconsin political director for the 2020 presidential campaign of Senator Bernie Sanders. He was previously an Iowa Constituency Outreach Director for Sanders. Scheetz is a graduate of Georgetown University, where he studied government and history.

