Column: Believing in the moral law

If you justify doing harm to a person who has never harmed you, you accept the proposition that the end you choose justifies the means you employ. But what happens when your neighbor chooses to destroy you to achieve his ends?

The purpose of the criminal law is to outlaw revenge. Or do two wrongs make a right? If A murders B, and B's brother C murders A, why can't A's sister D, murder C? Do we need generational feuds?

The point I am trying to make, and the point O'Reilly didn't make, is that to have peace and security, the young and old of society must believe in a God-given moral law. We must live by a consensus that certain acts are good and other acts are God-proscribed, and God-punished.

There was a time when schools (other than parochial schools) taught this morality. But once you bar God from the schools, the morality taught there loses its God-given underpinning. That then can come only from churches or parents.

But what if children don't go to church? What if their mothers are little more than children themselves, and their fathers are nowhere to be found? Who then teaches traditional moral values? Certainly not the street gangs, where the rules are "survival of the fittest" and "might makes right."

So who's left? Hollywood? The tabloids? Rioters?