Column: Being friends with Iran once again

Ask today’s average American about Iran, and you’ll be told that country is one of or our greatest enemies. There may be some truth to the notion at present, but that was not always the case.
In fact, during much of the latter half of the last century, they were one of our strongest and most trusted allies. While we were entangled in the Vietnam War, the U.S. depended on Iran to keep things under control for us in their corner of the world.
While Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi may not have been the most stable person, he was one of our best weapons customers and was considered the dominant force in the Middle East. Not Saudi Arabia, mind you; but Iran.
At the latter end of his 37-year rule, he made a series of changes to promote modern education, give women the vote (which lit the fuse under Ruhollah Khomeini and Islamic leaders), and boost the standard of living in his country to a par with western democracies.
Even as he developed such liberal tendencies, he also became a much more intolerant, autocratic ruler, demanding deference and complete loyalty. This and his erratic behavior undercut his citizens’ trust and ultimately cost him his position.
During Pahlavi’s reign, Iran was a parliamentary democracy. There has always been a strong secular streak in the country, balanced by a conservative strain of Shi’a Islam. Despite two assassination attempts (Iran has always had a volatile population), he remained in power: as a popular figure during the first half of his reign; during the second, as an absolute monarch effectively installed by the C.I.A.
So, what does this have to do with the price of soybeans? Well, nothing: that’s a problem we’ve managed to provoke with China. But I have been fascinated by Iran and our relationship with it during much of my life.
Iran would serve as an object lesson in the importance of diplomacy between two countries that experience some common structural strains and have trouble seeing them objectively. This, despite the vast difference in our history.
Iran is over 2,500 years old. Under Cyrus the Great, it became the world’s first superpower, one of the largest in history. Its population is primarily Indo-European (Iran means “land of the Aryans”), not Arabic. It also contains over a dozen smaller ethnic groups. It was the site of one of the world’s first monotheistic religions: Zoroastrianism.
It invented diplomacy and was tolerant of the many different nations and religions under its rule.
The United States is only some 250 years old, with a somewhat comparable population mix. We are the world’s current superpower, if showing signs of decline; without a stated religious orientation but having a constitutionally-stated tolerance of other ethnic and religious groups. We also have a fractious population but, until recently, not an overly violent one.
The question is: What went wrong? How did one of our closest and most dependable allies become an enemy? The primary answer, as I suggested last week, is oil. They had it and we wanted it, but on our terms. Things went south when Iran decided to take control of its own natural resources.
But there may be another, deeper answer; one which goes all the way back to the Book of Samuel: the unending contest between the sacred and the secular. Which voice has the final say? He who presumes to speak for God or he who presumes to speak for the nation? Men have always fought for dominance: in war, sport, business, government, or religion. And, too often, the fight is to the end.
Iran has been ruthless in its struggle against the United States, more on religious grounds than territorial, although that is a quarrel as well. We have been equally ruthless in our drone warfare and uncompromising in our determination to control the world’s wealth. (We don’t see ourselves this way, but they probably don’t see themselves that way either.)
What bothers me is the creeping influence of fundamental Christianity in this country. There should be no limits on freedom of religion (except when causing physical harm to others) but neither should religious doctrine determine our laws. Islam is going through the same bad behavior Christianity did several centuries ago. That’s a chapter in western civilization we don’t want to repeat and should help them get over.
The president says he wants peace. Okay, drop the tough guy talk; put real diplomats back to work and don’t interfere. The rupture with Iran was stupid and unnecessary, the result of greed and cultural ignorance.
There may not be a way back, but we should never stop trying. They were once our strongest allies in the Middle East. It’s worth the effort to be friends once again.
Don Wooten of Rock Island is a former state senator and veteran broadcaster. Contact him at donwooten4115@gmail.com.