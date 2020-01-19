Column: Being friends with Iran once again

Ask today’s average American about Iran, and you’ll be told that country is one of or our greatest enemies. There may be some truth to the notion at present, but that was not always the case.

In fact, during much of the latter half of the last century, they were one of our strongest and most trusted allies. While we were entangled in the Vietnam War, the U.S. depended on Iran to keep things under control for us in their corner of the world.

While Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi may not have been the most stable person, he was one of our best weapons customers and was considered the dominant force in the Middle East. Not Saudi Arabia, mind you; but Iran.

At the latter end of his 37-year rule, he made a series of changes to promote modern education, give women the vote (which lit the fuse under Ruhollah Khomeini and Islamic leaders), and boost the standard of living in his country to a par with western democracies.

Even as he developed such liberal tendencies, he also became a much more intolerant, autocratic ruler, demanding deference and complete loyalty. This and his erratic behavior undercut his citizens’ trust and ultimately cost him his position.