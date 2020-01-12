Column: Because someone cared

Rebel is one of the lucky ones. Starved, neglected and chained outdoors in rural Tennessee in the freezing cold, the bone-thin dog likely wouldn't have survived more than another day or two. But last month, a kind man who was working on a power line nearby noticed him, along with two others who were also chained on the property. The man and his coworker gave their lunches to the dogs and poured their bottled water into the dogs' bowls so they could quench their thirst.

Then the man did something that changed the lives of Rebel and the other dogs forever: He notified humane authorities, who rescued them. And as soon as Rebel became available for adoption, the man who first spotted him made him a member of the family. "He's putting on some weight, and he sleeps in the bed with me," Rebel's rescuer reports. "He doesn't have to sleep outside in the cold any more. He's got it made now."

Rebel's story has a happy ending, but countless other dogs are still out there, tethered by chains or locked inside muddy pens, shivering in the bitter cold. They need warmhearted people to watch out for them — and to take action.

"Man's best friend" is simply not equipped to survive frigid temperatures. Many succumb to hypothermia, alone and suffering, within a tennis ball's throw of the warmth of their owners' homes.

