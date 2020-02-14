Column: Be wary of the bait and switch

On $100,000, you'd save $50.

For single or joint filers with incomes $100,000 and up to $250,000, the rate will be 4.95%.

Your tax savings will be $0.

The rate then increases to 7.75% if you file single and have an income over $250,000 up to $350,000; or if you file jointly, and your income is over $250,000 and up to $500,000.

The rate increases to 7.85% if you file single and have an income over $350,000 up to $750,000; or if you file jointly, and your income is over $500,000 and up to $1 million.

The rate increases to 7.99% if you file single and have an income over $750,000; or if you file jointly, and your income is over $1 million.

So, if your income is not greater than $250,000, you may ask what's so bad about Pritzker's "Fair Tax?"

Imagine that you are in the market for a new home. You find one you really like. The "asking price" for the house is $150,000. You arrive at closing, but a hitch develops:

The seller says, "Oh, by the way, the 'asking price' was only my 'asking price.' It is not my 'final price.'

You say, "What? Well, what is your final price?"