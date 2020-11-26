Column: Be thankful for pharmaceutical companies

As I write this on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, politics aside, I think we have a lot to be thankful for. This is true, even though as of today the death count attributed to the coronavirus here in the U.S. is 256,000. Is this bad? Yes. Could it be worse? Yes.

Is it likely to be the worst pandemic to strike the U.S.? No.

In 1918, the "Spanish Flu" struck the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tells us, "The 1918 inﬂuenza pandemic was the most severe pandemic in recent history. It was caused by an H1N1 virus with genes of avian origin. Although there is not universal consensus regarding where the virus originated, it spread worldwide during 1918-1919. In the United States, it was ﬁrst identified in military personnel in spring 1918.

"It is estimated that about 500 million people or one-third of the world’s [then] population became infected with this virus. The number of deaths was estimated to be at least 50 million worldwide with about 675,000 occurring in the United States. Mortality was high in people younger than 5 years old, 20-40 years olds, and 65 years and older. The high mortality in healthy people, including those in the 20-40 year age group, was a unique feature of this pandemic.