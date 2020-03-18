Column: Baseball will bring us together again

Dear Bandits fans, partners and family members:

During this crazy and unprecedented time, I want to share with you how much our team appreciates you — our tremendous fans, great corporate partners and wonderful family.

Baseball has long held a special ability, even during our most challenging times, to help heal our nation and bring us together. It has been, and hopefully will continue to be, our joyful escape and our welcome distraction. Baseball uniquely brings together our diverse and disparate two-state, multi-city community, enables us to make lasting connections with neighbors and colleagues, and to celebrate with family and friends. Even when the Bandits are not on the field, we are still woven deeply into the fabric of the Quad Cities.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The outpouring of support we have seen throughout our region inspires us and drives us to work even harder to better serve you, our guests. Following these difficult days, and MLB’s decision to postpone our season’s start indefinitely, we have suspended all events at Modern Woodmen Park. We do this with great sadness and reluctance, but knowing it is necessary for us to achieve our top priority: protect the health, safety and well-being of our fans, players, performers, staff members and the greater community.