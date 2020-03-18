Column: Baseball will bring us together again

Dear Bandits fans, partners and family members:
During this crazy and unprecedented time, I want to share with you how much our team appreciates you — our tremendous fans, great corporate partners and wonderful family.
Baseball has long held a special ability, even during our most challenging times, to help heal our nation and bring us together. It has been, and hopefully will continue to be, our joyful escape and our welcome distraction. Baseball uniquely brings together our diverse and disparate two-state, multi-city community, enables us to make lasting connections with neighbors and colleagues, and to celebrate with family and friends. Even when the Bandits are not on the field, we are still woven deeply into the fabric of the Quad Cities.
The outpouring of support we have seen throughout our region inspires us and drives us to work even harder to better serve you, our guests. Following these difficult days, and MLB’s decision to postpone our season’s start indefinitely, we have suspended all events at Modern Woodmen Park. We do this with great sadness and reluctance, but knowing it is necessary for us to achieve our top priority: protect the health, safety and well-being of our fans, players, performers, staff members and the greater community.
The River Bandits are committed to ongoing communication in these fast-changing times. We are in continual contact with MiLB, our elected representatives, the medical experts at Genesis Health System and public health officials. As information develops, we will proactively share it with you — as quickly as possible. If you have any questions or ideas, please engage with us on RiverBandits.com, reach out directly to our excellent staff, or go to our social media outlets for additional information. We always welcome your feedback.
You, our fans, have proven resilient in the face of adversity; last year’s flood demonstrated that clearly. There is an unsinkable spirit in this great community that defines who we are. We never give in, never back down, never stop working to get better. This is our home, you’re our neighbors and friends, and we are all in this together — we must be safe, smart, careful and especially considerate of one another. And while we will all miss the crack of the bat, the cheers of our great fans and the extraordinary drive and determination of our great players, we are committed to staying engaged with you, our family.
While it may not feel like it today, just like last year’s flood, this too shall pass. When it does, we can return to our regular lives and normal business operations. The Bandits will be here, playing baseball, operating the rides and, especially, putting smiles on the faces of children throughout the Quad Cities. Until then, I look forward to the day that our Modern Woodmen Park re-opens, the first pitch is again tossed and we can once again celebrate the special ability of baseball to bring us back together.
Dave Heller is the owner of the Quad-Cities River Bandits