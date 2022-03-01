Column: Avoid the false prophets

A short while ago, I was visiting with an old friend I hadn’t seen for awhile. We spoke about many things; among others, the state of our nation.

He confided that he was becoming more and more of a libertarian. He’d lost confidence in government to do the right thing and trusted neither Republicans nor Democrats to make things better. As he grew older, he said he felt increasingly that he just wanted to be left alone: to do what he wanted without interference from anyone, including the government.

Since my friend and I had in past years worked together closely in government to advance common interests in our Quad Cities community, this declaration somewhat surprised me.

It also set me to thinking why members of our community grow disenchanted with government and the political process in general, so that they’d want to throw it all overboard and just be "left alone" to do as they please.

Explanations for this disenchantment abound. Dating back to Vietnam and Watergate in the 1960s and ‘70s, we’ve seen our national leaders engage in some pretty questionable acts. In more recent years, promotion of a costly war in Iraq based on phony intelligence about weapons of mass destruction and partisan gridlock have done little to increase confidence in our national government. State and local governments can raise their own concerns.

And yet, in our democracy we depend daily on the vital services government provides. From reliable police, fire and public sanitation locally; to a sturdy military and social support system nationally, we look to government daily for our needs.

Former Senator Fritz Hollings of South Carolina once shared a story that’s illuminating here. Confronted by an angry constituent complaining about the burdens of big government, Hollings recalled that this particular individual: "Went to college on the GI Bill, saw his kids born in a VA hospital, started business with an SBA loan, got electricity from the TVA, and water from an EPA project. His parents, living on Social Security, were saved from financial ruin by Medicare and saw a life saved by a drug developed through the NIH (National Institute of Health). He drove to work on the Interstate and moored his boat in a channel dredged by the Corp of Engineers". Yet, the constituent wanted to "get the government off my back" and complained he was "tired of paying taxes for all those programs for ungrateful people".

The irony of this South Carolinian’s complaints to some extent resembles that of some libertarians today. Most of us frequently and abundantly benefit from the multiple programs and projects our government at all levels provides. So to condemn government itself as the problem is truly a case of biting that hand that feeds us.

A better path forward favors recognizing the vital and valuable role government provides and then striving to make it better. We do this through the ballot box and by our own active participation in the processes that shape and govern our lives.

It is also worth remembering that those politicians that tell us government is bad will nearly always give us bad government. It’s like a law of nature: a self-fulfilling prophecy naysayers peddle to keep government from doing its job — often in protecting us from the wrongdoing of those very naysayers!

It is also curious that sometimes those most keen to get government off our back support the most authoritarian and undemocratic leaders. These would-be dictators promise easy answers to hard questions which, of course, only they can provide. These solutions generally offer a short, quick path to the same sort of political "freedom" folks in Russia and China experience today.

By working together to make government better we can avoid these false prophets and assure government does what it’s supposed to do. And we can give proper regard to the wise words of Abraham Lincoln who warned, "If you turn your back on the fire and burn your backside you’ll just have to sit on the blisters".

Mark Schwiebert, a lawyer, is a former mayor of Rock Island and an occasional columnist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0