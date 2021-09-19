Column: As we age, searching for what brings us joy

"She’s become very crotchety in her old age." I listened as somebody told me about the difficulties they were having with a family member. I knew the person who was being described. Being cantankerous, manipulative, and bossy wasn’t anything new to her personality. I pointed out that she had always been that way but because other things in her life had changed, her personality was more noticeable now. When her husband was alive he was good at cajoling her out of a mood and at taking over the conversation when she became bilious; once he was gone that buffer was gone, so her true self was rawly exposed.
In American society, the world of an older person can shrink as they age. Often, whatever once filled their daily lives is gone. Upon retirement it is easy to become a bit of a hermit; there is no longer a need to leave the house each morning, so if you aren’t a person who gets involved in activities to replace the time you spent at work your world automatically gets smaller.
Some people lose independence because they are no longer able to drive, thereby limiting easy access to interaction with others. Physical ailments and frequent appointments with doctors and therapists also cuts into one’s ability to interact with others in a way one was accustomed to doing. The world also gets smaller as friends, parents, and siblings die and children move away; opportunities to feel valued die or move with them.
I think our attitude during the aging process completely aligns with our innate personality. As we grow older our true self shows more and more while we lose some of the facade we may have had when we were more involved with surrounding society. You might notice that some of the most physically fragile people you know, folks with feeble bodies, still have glistening bright eyes and ready smiles accompanied by an interest in people around them and an eagerness to hear all you have to tell them.
If you reflect on their younger years I am certain you will find that these were people who were always involved in interesting conversations. You also know people who are relentlessly bearish, who you prefer to avoid. If you look back on their life, you’ll probably realize that you had always dreaded conversing with them. The folks who are egocentric, fatalistic, and overbearing aren’t that way because of their age; it is who they are.
I just reached the age of Social Security and reflect that a mere 12 years ago, I was becoming reacquainted with my true self. For years I was defined merely by who I was to others: daughter, wife, mother; but at age 50, I realized I was still present as my own person. I have heard friends tell stories of being invisible after age 50, of being completely ignored at a counter while young, vibrant people are being tended to.
I don’t know how to change how society views the aging population, but I can change how I view my own aging. I can improve my health by altering the things I have control over. I can stay engaged with family and friends even when lounging on the couch is more comfortable. I can take advantage of learning opportunities at libraries, historical societies and lectures. I can stretch, not just to reach for tacos, but to stretch my muscles, my mind, and my imagination. I can pursue passions and create new dreams. I can search for what brings me joy. I can share laughter or tears, whichever is real in the moment. I can be authentically me, no matter what my age.
Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.