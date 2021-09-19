Column: As we age, searching for what brings us joy

I think our attitude during the aging process completely aligns with our innate personality. As we grow older our true self shows more and more while we lose some of the facade we may have had when we were more involved with surrounding society. You might notice that some of the most physically fragile people you know, folks with feeble bodies, still have glistening bright eyes and ready smiles accompanied by an interest in people around them and an eagerness to hear all you have to tell them.

If you reflect on their younger years I am certain you will find that these were people who were always involved in interesting conversations. You also know people who are relentlessly bearish, who you prefer to avoid. If you look back on their life, you’ll probably realize that you had always dreaded conversing with them. The folks who are egocentric, fatalistic, and overbearing aren’t that way because of their age; it is who they are.

I just reached the age of Social Security and reflect that a mere 12 years ago, I was becoming reacquainted with my true self. For years I was defined merely by who I was to others: daughter, wife, mother; but at age 50, I realized I was still present as my own person. I have heard friends tell stories of being invisible after age 50, of being completely ignored at a counter while young, vibrant people are being tended to.

I don’t know how to change how society views the aging population, but I can change how I view my own aging. I can improve my health by altering the things I have control over. I can stay engaged with family and friends even when lounging on the couch is more comfortable. I can take advantage of learning opportunities at libraries, historical societies and lectures. I can stretch, not just to reach for tacos, but to stretch my muscles, my mind, and my imagination. I can pursue passions and create new dreams. I can search for what brings me joy. I can share laughter or tears, whichever is real in the moment. I can be authentically me, no matter what my age.

Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.

