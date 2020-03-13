Column: Are pigs the solution for organ transplants?

We all know that pigs provide us with ham, bacon, sausage and pork chops. But did you know that this is only part of the story? Swine byproducts are important for a wide variety of products such as water filters, insulation, rubber, antifreeze, glue, floor waxes, crayons, chalk, shaving cream, soap and fertilizer. This is in addition to pigskin being made into high-quality leather for clothing, shoes, handbags, sporting goods, upholstery and many other products.
There’s more to the story. Pigs are the source of the ingredients for more than 15 different valuable drugs. Porcine burn dressings and gelatin derived from pigs are important for treating burn victims.
Pig heart valves, specially treated and preserved, are surgically implanted in humans to replace heart valves weakened by disease or injury. Since the first heart valve transplant in 1971, the procedure has saved the lives of thousands of people of all ages.
Transplants of heart valves are the first step toward developing the technologies that will make organ transplants from pigs possible, helping alleviate the problem of lack of donor organs for those on waiting lists for organ transplants.
Apart from heart valves and, to a limited extent, skin grafts, xenotransplantation (the transplant of organs and tissue from one species to another) is not yet here. However, xenotransplantation (pronounced "zeenotransplantation") offers some tantalizing prospects for the future.
Before this can become a reality, however, there are two important problems that must be solved: rejection of transplanted organs by the recipient’s body, and risk factors related to diseases that jump species lines.
In the case of all organ transplants, the immune system of the recipient identifies the transplanted organ as a foreign invader and attacks it. In order to prevent rejection of the transplanted organ, cyclosporine and other drugs must be administered to the recipients of transplanted organs in order to partially suppress their immune systems.
The severity of the rejection response depends, in part, on tissue match. The better the tissue match, the less severe the rejection response.
If the transplanted organ comes from another species, rather than from another human being, the rejection response is even more severe because the tissue match, by its very nature, is not even remotely as good as in human-to-human transplants. This necessitates even more aggressive efforts to suppress the recipient’s immune system, which can leave the recipient without any protection against infectious diseases.
Efforts are being made to modify the genetic characteristics of organs to be transplanted to make them less likely to be rejected by the recipient. The research in this area, however, is still in its early stages.
Equally worrisome – perhaps even more worrisome — is the possibility that pig diseases might jump species lines and pose serious risks to human health and wellbeing. (Diseases that are passed from other animals to humans are referred to in the literature as “zoonoses.”)
There are several examples of deadly diseases that have jumped species lines with devastating consequences for humans. COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus that is causing so much concern today, is believed to be one of them. Other examples include AIDS (which is caused by the HIV virus), Ebola, Lyme disease, and bird flu (H5N1.)
Quite obviously, one does not want to make a bad situation worse by enabling other diseases to jump species lines to the detriment of human health and wellbeing.
At the same time, there is a case to be made for continued research directed toward determining whether the rejection problem and the potential problem of pig diseases being transmitted to humans can be solved. The operative principle here ought to be "proceed with caution."
A few years ago, the Pontifical Academy for Life, a Rome-based study center established by Pope John Paul II, issued a statement on xenotransplantation that advocates continued research and clinical trials related to xenotransplantation. It concludes, "The results thus obtained, if unequivocally positive, would constitute the basis for extending the practice of xenotransplantation, making it an accepted surgical therapy." This is a reasonable position to take.
Iowa leads the nation in hog production, with Illinois not far behind. Illinois and Iowa hog producers already serve people in this country and overseas in significant ways by raising the hogs that provide ham, bacon, sausage and other important food products. If xenotransplantation involving hearts and other organs from pigs becomes an accepted surgical therapy, as might well happen just a few years down the road, the significance of what hog producers do will become even greater.
Daniel E. Lee is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.