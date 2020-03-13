Column: Are pigs the solution for organ transplants?

Before this can become a reality, however, there are two important problems that must be solved: rejection of transplanted organs by the recipient’s body, and risk factors related to diseases that jump species lines.

In the case of all organ transplants, the immune system of the recipient identifies the transplanted organ as a foreign invader and attacks it. In order to prevent rejection of the transplanted organ, cyclosporine and other drugs must be administered to the recipients of transplanted organs in order to partially suppress their immune systems.

The severity of the rejection response depends, in part, on tissue match. The better the tissue match, the less severe the rejection response.

If the transplanted organ comes from another species, rather than from another human being, the rejection response is even more severe because the tissue match, by its very nature, is not even remotely as good as in human-to-human transplants. This necessitates even more aggressive efforts to suppress the recipient’s immune system, which can leave the recipient without any protection against infectious diseases.

Efforts are being made to modify the genetic characteristics of organs to be transplanted to make them less likely to be rejected by the recipient. The research in this area, however, is still in its early stages.