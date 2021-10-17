Column: Appreciating the simple things

Currently, life is complicated. It isn’t an unprecedented state. Life has always been complicated. I grew up in what is considered the wonder years; simple times with children playing statues in yards surrounded by white picket fences. Our mothers carried trays of afternoon snacks to the backyard picnic table for the neighborhood children and their mothers to enjoy. There were flower-shaped butter cookies we would put on our fingers, like rings, to nibble off the petals, and lemonade was served in multi-colored aluminum glasses that became so cold from the ice your lip would stick to the metal.
If we eavesdropped on the women sitting in the woven, net lawn chairs we would hear phrases like: the pill, Baptist church bombing, Tet offensive, psychedelic drugs, four dead in Ohio, Hare Krishna, and Haight-Ashbury. All phrases that were meaningless to us until we heard them repeated by Huntley, Brinkley or Cronkite on the news broadcasts. At night, safely tucked into the double bed I shared with my sister, I would awaken from nightmares about armored tanks, the images of the tracks rolling over jungle terrain seared in my brain from the nightly news.
In my youth, the news of the world was carried into our homes in four basic ways. Through roof antennas, or rabbit-ears, our television sets brought the choice of three channels for news at specific times of day. We had the printed word of one of the three local papers delivered to our doors, and it was always exciting when a glossy periodical arrived in the mail. The magazines were great sources for current events days at schools. When we heard the snap of the paper as it was whipped open and the crackle of the crisp newsprint as each page was turned we knew to not disturb the man behind the pages, although he would invite me onto his lap as he read the comic strips aloud.
Between Herman’s Hermits and the farm report, the radio would also report news to us in our homes, cars, or through the earphone of our transistor radio when we were on the go.
Today a person can listen, watch or read news information every minute of the day. One needs to determine what their own daily intake should be. If Katie Morosky Gardner, from "The Way We Were" had that kind of access to incoming news she might have imploded from caring so much.
She and Hubble were constantly at odds about her doggedness. He tried to add some balance to her life by saying, "Life is too serious to be taken too seriously." He wanted her to enjoy some of the simple things.
People talk about the simple things in life and how important it is to recognize and appreciate them. They often refer to rainbows, sunsets, moonrises, fields of sunflowers, or waves upon an ocean’s shore. I think these things are the majesty of nature. The moments one spends enjoying them may be simple moments, but there is pure grandeur in the scenes themselves. The myriad colors in the sky, the ripple of a sea of golden petals as a breeze sails over, and the resounding roar and crash of the sea are magnificent, yet cause a serene simplicity in one’s soul.
Some truly simple things that I recognize and appreciate are: when I find a barrette that is large enough to clip around massive curls without popping within seconds, when there’s a full tray of frozen ice cubes, when two socks hot from the dryer match, when a lid that tumbles out of the food storage cupboard fits the container I am holding in my hand, when a room is illuminated because I flip a switch, and when discussions about current events do not contain hatred ... or tanks.
Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.