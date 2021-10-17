Column: Appreciating the simple things

Between Herman’s Hermits and the farm report, the radio would also report news to us in our homes, cars, or through the earphone of our transistor radio when we were on the go.

Today a person can listen, watch or read news information every minute of the day. One needs to determine what their own daily intake should be. If Katie Morosky Gardner, from "The Way We Were" had that kind of access to incoming news she might have imploded from caring so much.

She and Hubble were constantly at odds about her doggedness. He tried to add some balance to her life by saying, "Life is too serious to be taken too seriously." He wanted her to enjoy some of the simple things.

People talk about the simple things in life and how important it is to recognize and appreciate them. They often refer to rainbows, sunsets, moonrises, fields of sunflowers, or waves upon an ocean’s shore. I think these things are the majesty of nature. The moments one spends enjoying them may be simple moments, but there is pure grandeur in the scenes themselves. The myriad colors in the sky, the ripple of a sea of golden petals as a breeze sails over, and the resounding roar and crash of the sea are magnificent, yet cause a serene simplicity in one’s soul.

Some truly simple things that I recognize and appreciate are: when I find a barrette that is large enough to clip around massive curls without popping within seconds, when there’s a full tray of frozen ice cubes, when two socks hot from the dryer match, when a lid that tumbles out of the food storage cupboard fits the container I am holding in my hand, when a room is illuminated because I flip a switch, and when discussions about current events do not contain hatred ... or tanks.

Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.

