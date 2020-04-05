Column: An outbreak among farm workers would be catastrophic
View Comments

Column: An outbreak among farm workers would be catastrophic

{{featured_button_text}}

There is no evidence that covid-19 has been transmitted by food or food packaging, according to U.S. federal health agencies. How the virus fares among food workers may be a different story.

By law, food manufacturers must prevent anyone who is sick or has a communicable disease from handling, processing or preparing food for human consumption. But much of the food supply chain is staffed by low-wage workers, many of them undocumented immigrants with limited ties to health services.

The Pew Research Center has estimated that about one quarter of U.S. farm workers are undocumented. A U.S. Department of Labor survey estimated that the share of field workers who are undocumented is closer to half. The food processing industry also has high numbers of undocumented workers, as do many of the nation's smaller grocers and fast-food restaurants.

Immigrant farming communities are often close-knit, with laborers living and working in close proximity. As the California-based Western Growers Association states, "Social distancing is difficult or perhaps impossible in certain settings such as harvesting, transport (of workers) and housing." One California grower told National Public Radio that if the coronavirus penetrates the agricultural community, "it will spread like wildfire."

California, the nation's largest agricultural state, moved early against the virus. It was the first state to order residents to stay home, on March 19. For now, covid-19 deaths in California are growing at a slower rate than in New York, doubling every three or four days in California instead of every one or two. But farm workers, like those who work processing chickens or stocking grocery shelves, can't work from home.

Moreover, undocumented workers are at "high risk" of being uninsured, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation report. And uninsured workers are less likely to visit a doctor or health clinic when sick, or to have a regular source of medical care.

Fruit and vegetable farmers, in particular, have complained of labor shortages in recent years. The farm workforce is aging, the work is hard and, until the coronavirus outbreak, unemployment was low. President Donald Trump's immigration policies have further reduced the supply of labor while also making it more precarious for immigrants to get access to public health services. Robots are not coming to the industry's rescue anytime soon.

There is no shortage of food in the U.S. — and there very likely won't be. Food is grown in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. But the logistical miracle that is the U.S. food supply chain is already stressed by panic buying at grocers and a huge disruption of markets, including thousands of suddenly closed restaurants. (It's not easy to reroute to markets food that was previously destined for restaurants.) The supply chain could be further undermined by outbreaks of coronavirus among agricultural workers.

The Trump administration last week eased rules on foreign agricultural guest workers. It says it has suspended immigration arrests at hospitals, though it's not clear that the announcement will ease the anxiety of undocumented immigrants. Rural hospitals will get assistance from the rescue package that Congress passed last week.

But such actions will hardly fill the gaps in production and distribution if coronavirus sweeps across the farm sector. "It could have a devastating effect on the ability to produce food," Dale Moore, executive vice president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, told me.

While farms are taking safety precautions, encouraging social distancing and better hygiene, there's little contingency planning for labor in the event of significant outbreaks. How would labor — including skilled work — be replaced? "What exactly that looks like," Moore said, "is an evolving process."

Francis Wilkinson writes editorials on politics and U.S. domestic policy for Bloomberg Opinion. He was executive editor of the Week.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Column: COVID-19 in Q-C getting worse, but not real fast (yet)
Columnists

Column: COVID-19 in Q-C getting worse, but not real fast (yet)

  • Updated

There is clear evidence of community transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the Quad-City metro area — not much yet, but it’s here. Since my last letter, a lot has changed locally, nationally and globally. The recommendations and requirements for social distancing interventions are greatly expanded and I certainly don’t need to list them here — you are living them — but I can’t get a beer and a tenderloin in Lindsay Park (that’s what the East Village was called when I was a kid).

Commentary: Holland America president issues plea on behalf of those stranded at sea
Columnists

Commentary: Holland America president issues plea on behalf of those stranded at sea

The coronavirus has run rampant through neighborhoods, businesses and nations, catching us all off guard. Stoked by fear of contagion, millions of people around the world are sheltering in place waiting out the storm. During a time when we're afraid to go out, fearful of others as possible COVID-19 carriers, how do we ensure we continue acting in ways consistent with our common human dignity? ...

Column: COVID-19 in Q-C getting worse, but not real fast (yet)
Columnists

Column: COVID-19 in Q-C getting worse, but not real fast (yet)

  • Updated

There is clear evidence of community transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the Quad-City metro area — not much yet, but it’s here. Since my last letter, a lot has changed locally, nationally and globally. The recommendations and requirements for social distancing interventions are greatly expanded and I certainly don’t need to list them here — you are living them — but I can’t get a beer and a tenderloin in Lindsay Park (that’s what the East Village was called when I was a kid).

Commentary: Black voters pragmatically support Biden to beat Trump — but we deserve Sanders' big agenda
Columnists

Commentary: Black voters pragmatically support Biden to beat Trump — but we deserve Sanders' big agenda

  • Updated

Joe Biden's resurgence has been swift and unstoppable. From the cusp of irrelevance, he rocketed to the status of presumptive nominee as Super Tuesday I and II unfolded. His historic reversal of fortune was made easier by other candidates folding up their tents and lining up behind him. What was supposed to be a hard-fought battle with Bernie Sanders through the spring is looking like a rout. ...

Column: The shape of life
Columnists

Column: The shape of life

What shape best depicts a life span? A circle? a bell curve? A straight line won’t do it, nor one that slants either up or down. You need some…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News