Column: An investment that pays dividends

One lesson of the covid-19 crisis is that there are some contingencies that nobody can realistically plan for. Whether you're an airline or the New York City subway system, there's no rainy-day fund big enough to get through months of revenue falling 90%. Sometimes, the only entity big enough to offer financial relief is the federal government, meaning the vagaries of politics and public sentiment all of sudden matter a lot. Given this reality, companies and industries in the future should act more in the public interest — not just because it's the right thing to do, but also to ensure that the goodwill will be there if and when the next crisis hits and financial relief is the difference between getting wiped out or not.

This dynamic is apparent in the debate around fiscal relief as Congress works through new rounds of legislation to shore up the economy. Democrats have prioritized the interests of working families, small businesses, hospitals and increasingly state and local governments. Republicans have focused more narrowly on small business, with demand for the Paycheck Protection Program running so high that Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is looking to rush through an additional $250 billion in funding for it less than a week after the program was rolled out. Both parties have made both moral and pragmatic appeals to win support for their interests