Column: An investment in the future

Most mornings at 9:30, my laptop is on and I am speaking via Zoom to the arrangement of boxes that comprise my online class at Wilbur Wright College, City Colleges of Chicago. This is where I primarily teach humanities courses as an adjunct professor. Even though the pandemic has kept me and my students — each one inside a box on the screen — out of a physical classroom, energetic discussions can overshadow distance.

On a good day, students will articulate how a painter from Mexico, author from Nigeria or musician from India can help inform their own lives. Or I will show them how to best express these thoughts through their written compositions. They are also applying what they learn in my classes to programs ranging from health care to information technology.

So I felt disheartened a few weeks ago when a couple of U.S. senators removed the proposal for free community college tuition from the "Build Back Better" (BBB) legislation. The bill currently does include beneficial initiatives that deserve support, including increases in Pell grants and college completion funding. But the original education proposal would have been an immediate lifeline, especially in Chicago.