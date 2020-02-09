Column: An embarrassment of riches

Call it a columnist’s embarrassment of riches: the Iowa caucus fiasco, President Trump’s State of the Union address and the conclusion of the Senate impeachment trial. Each deserves extended treatment, but there are limits. So, briefly I'll run through them all.

The meltdown last Monday of the Iowa caucus was a stunner. Networks set aside the whole evening to cover the results, only to admit that they had nothing to offer and were forced to vamp it.

There were several problems which should have been spotted. It began with a desire to satisfy multiple candidates with extra information: the raw vote total before attendees had to shift their support from a candidate who did not have sufficient numbers to another.

The task of reporting all this was given to a new company. Somewhere along the way, it seems that testing had not been thorough, that precinct leaders had not been adequately instructed in how to download the new app or how to fill in information.

All of which brings up the perennial question: why does Iowa get to use this method and why should it always go first? Just posing that query strikes panic among those who depend on the quadrennial glut of personnel, ads and money into the state. The thought of losses in massive TV revenue is enough to give station execs the vapors.