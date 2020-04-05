Column: Amid coronavirus, we are Dunkirk

We, my friends, are Dunkirk. The huge, slow-moving ships of government are stirring, but they are excruciatingly slow. It takes time to find a cure, time to outfit factories for other purposes, time to weave together the need for social distancing and the need for essential services. But time is taking a toll.

Meanwhile, we struggle to determine "essential" services. The truth is we are all crucial, we are all critical, and we are all needed to do our part. (In the United Kingdom, they already have conjured the spirit of Dunkirk in order to ramp up testing capability.)

No one said this would be easy; in fact, we need to embrace difficult if we are to make it through this demanding time.

The challenges of today call us to nurture each other. To do that, we need to stay connected. We are all learning to use social media in more complex ways to stay connected. The other day, I asked a trucker parked in a restaurant if he needed me to go through the drive-through for him. I would never have realized that truckers are having trouble because they are not allowed to walk through the drive-through, but I read about it on social media and knew to ask.