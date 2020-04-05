Column: Amid coronavirus, we are Dunkirk

"I wish it had need not happened in my time," said Frodo.
"So do I," said Gandalf, "and so do all who live to see such times. But it is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us"
(J. R. R. Tolkien, from Fellowship of the Rings).
So do we all wish. How do we do this, friends? Nobody wanted it; nobody wished for it; nobody sought for it to happen in our time. Yet we are all affected by a bit of protein, a miniscule virus, invading our lives. The swiftness and severity of the epidemic has overwhelmed governments, health organizations, and entire countries. It has brought out the worst in us; it has also brought out the best in us. But we all have been affected. And we’re scared. How will we do this?
We do it together. Remember Dunkirk? For those unfamiliar with Dunkirk, at the beginning of World War II, the Germans pushed the Belgian, French, and British Armies to the coast of Dunkirk in France, during May and June of 1940. The British Navy sent destroyers and ships to evacuate the beleaguered troops, but it wasn’t going to be enough. Those heroic efforts were aided by the approximately 700 "little ships", privately-owned vessels of the British people, some navigated by the British Navy and some navigated by regular people. Dunkirk became known as a miracle as the efforts of the government and people came together to save the troops at Dunkirk.
We, my friends, are Dunkirk. The huge, slow-moving ships of government are stirring, but they are excruciatingly slow. It takes time to find a cure, time to outfit factories for other purposes, time to weave together the need for social distancing and the need for essential services. But time is taking a toll.
Meanwhile, we struggle to determine "essential" services. The truth is we are all crucial, we are all critical, and we are all needed to do our part. (In the United Kingdom, they already have conjured the spirit of Dunkirk in order to ramp up testing capability.)
No one said this would be easy; in fact, we need to embrace difficult if we are to make it through this demanding time.
The challenges of today call us to nurture each other. To do that, we need to stay connected. We are all learning to use social media in more complex ways to stay connected. The other day, I asked a trucker parked in a restaurant if he needed me to go through the drive-through for him. I would never have realized that truckers are having trouble because they are not allowed to walk through the drive-through, but I read about it on social media and knew to ask.
For some, losing the connection of church, synagogue, temple, mosques, etc., has been a harrowing experience. Fortunately, even houses of worship are embracing needs through a digital world. This is the season when we learn bricks and mortar are not the church; we are the church. Whatever God to whom we pray, we need to keep those front-line workers in our thoughts and prayers. The list is extensive and grows longer each day: Health workers, first responders, grocery and other store staff, truckers, factory workers, postal and other delivery personnel, and so many that I am afraid to miss someone. Bless them all.
Meanwhile, our little ships toil to bring needed services. Little ships like the Mississippi River Distillery, which didn’t wait to be asked but began producing hand sanitizer weeks ago. Little ships like the teachers and parents struggling to keep education going with little time or the preparation new learning requires. Little ships like the multitudes of restaurants, delis, schools, and food pantries handing out free food to those who need it. There are so many others. Our little ships can be valuable and beneficial in times like these. And we can move faster.
It’s OK to be scared; it’s OK to be angry; it’s OK to be anxious. But when this is all over, and it will be, we are not going to be the same. So, how do we want to be remembered?
Again, from Tolkien: "The road must be trod, but it will be very hard. And neither strength nor wisdom will carry us far upon it. This quest may be attempted by the weak with as much hope as the strong. Yet such is oft the course of deeds that move the wheels of the world: small hands do them because they must, while the eyes of the great are elsewhere."
Jeanne Anderson, of Geneseo, is a retired teacher and a guest columnist.
