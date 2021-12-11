Column: America's secret utility

Recent digging from Wired and the Center for Investigative Reporting examined how cavalier Amazon appears to be with the “vast empire of customer data” it manages on the retail side of its business. The reporting indicated that Amazon’s oversight “had become so sprawling, fragmented and promiscuously shared within the company that the security division couldn’t even map all of it, much less adequately defend its borders.” Amazon disputed that account, noting what it described as a strong track record around digital security. It also emphasized its dedication to securing systems throughout the company.

Given that governments and corporations have outsourced so much of their network management, and given how the internet has become as essential as other necessities such as water and electricity, it would be useful to think of cloud services as a public utility of sorts — with all of the requisite disclosure and supervision that comes with that.After all, it’s hazardous out there. Microsoft said on Monday that a federal court gave it the go-ahead to seize 42 websites from Chinese hackers who had been on intelligence-gathering sprees targeting government agencies, think tanks, universities and human rights organizations. Last week, a rural electric utility in Colorado serving 34,000 customers disclosed that a recent hack of its network “led to 90% of internal controls and systems becoming corrupted, broken or disabled.” It also said that “a majority of historical data dating back more than 20 years was lost.”