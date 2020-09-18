Column: America's choice in the coming election

On November 3, 2020, Americans will elect our next president. Our choice seems to be to retain traditional capitalism with the Republicans, or turn the country over to a collection of old-line Democrats, worn-out socialists and modern Marxists.
The Marxists, with good reason, demand that we ignore history. Stalin's Russia and Hitler's Germany should be clear warnings to every American of what follows once a totalitarian takes powers.
In his monumental work, "The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich," William L. Shirer tells us that in the days before Hitler came to power in Germany in 1933, Joseph Goebbels, who would become Hitler's most loyal henchman and his propaganda chief, wrote in his diary, "I think it's terrible that we [the Nazis] and the Communists are bashing each other's heads ... Where can we get together sometime with the leading Communists?"
Goebbels then wrote an open letter to the Communists: "You and I are ﬁghting one another, but we are not really enemies." Goebbels understood that Communism and Fascism were two sides of the same statist coin.
In the coming election, America will have a choice. It can remain a country that continues to work to ensure that all men are created equal, and which subscribes to the belief that all men are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, including life, liberty and the pursuant of happiness. We can remain a country where the rights of the individual are protected by Constitution and law against encroachments by the government. Or we can eschew the value of individual liberty and accept the Marxist-fascist proposition that the individual exists to serve the state.
This Marxist-fascist view is most ably stated by Saul Alinsky:
"One does not always enjoy the luxury of a decision that is consistent both with one's individual conscience and the good of mankind. The choice must always be for the latter. Action is for mass salvation and not for the individual's personal salvation. He who sacriﬁces the mass good for his personal conscience ... doesn't care enough for people to be corrupted for them.'"
The Marxist-fascist world of Alinsky is not a world governed by moral principles. "It is a world ... where men speak of moral principles but act on power principles."
"[The Have Nots] hate the establishment of the Haves with its arrogant opulence, its police, its courts, and its churches. Justice, morality, law, and order, are mere words when used by the Haves, which justify and secure their status quo."
For Hitler, Stalin and Alinsky, "Life and how you live it is the story of 'means' and 'ends.' The end is what you want, and the means is how you get it. ... The man of action views the issue of means and ends in pragmatic and strategic terms. He has no other problem; he thinks only of his actual resources and the possibilities of various choices of action. He asks of ends only whether they are achievable and worth the cost; of means, only whether they will work."
For Alinsky, the Communists and the Fascists, the state must be supreme. The rights of the people must be effaced. Opposition political parties are suppressed. Unions are abolished. Churches become organs of the state. Political opponents are murdered or sent to concentration camps, gulags or prisons. Schools become indoctrination centers. The opposition press is suppressed. In politics, when the ends justify the means, the result is always the same: dictatorship, tyranny and totalitarianism.
Storm troopers and Marxists have no use for democracy. The pattern has been unalterably followed in Stalin's USSR, Hitler's Germany, Mao's China, Honecker's East Germany, Ceaușescu's Romania, Kim's North Korea, Castro's Cuba, and Maduro's Venezuela.
The Marxist storm troopers running amok in American cities, destroying monuments, burning buildings and looting stores are giving an honest preview of their agenda to all Americans — just as Hitler did in Mein Kampf. German nationalists and the German army thought they could control and use Hitler and his Nazi storm troopers. In less than four months, they understood their folly.
Today's Democrats believe they can control and use Marxist BLM and antifa. They also are delusional. When Marxists take power the result is always the same: democracy ends, totalitarianism ensues and personal freedoms are forever lost. That includes the right to hold a free election to remove them from power. Hitler, Stalin, Mao, and Castro held power at gun point until they died. And now Maduro, Kim, et al., are doing likewise. Only an historical illiterate would expect a different result.
John Donald O'Shea is a retired circuit court judge and a regular columnist.
