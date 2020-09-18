Column: America's choice in the coming election

This Marxist-fascist view is most ably stated by Saul Alinsky:

"One does not always enjoy the luxury of a decision that is consistent both with one's individual conscience and the good of mankind. The choice must always be for the latter. Action is for mass salvation and not for the individual's personal salvation. He who sacriﬁces the mass good for his personal conscience ... doesn't care enough for people to be corrupted for them.'"

The Marxist-fascist world of Alinsky is not a world governed by moral principles. "It is a world ... where men speak of moral principles but act on power principles."

"[The Have Nots] hate the establishment of the Haves with its arrogant opulence, its police, its courts, and its churches. Justice, morality, law, and order, are mere words when used by the Haves, which justify and secure their status quo."

For Hitler, Stalin and Alinsky, "Life and how you live it is the story of 'means' and 'ends.' The end is what you want, and the means is how you get it. ... The man of action views the issue of means and ends in pragmatic and strategic terms. He has no other problem; he thinks only of his actual resources and the possibilities of various choices of action. He asks of ends only whether they are achievable and worth the cost; of means, only whether they will work."