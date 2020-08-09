Column: Americans don't get ruled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a former public oﬃcial, my tendency it to assume that public oﬃcials do their best to provide us with accurate information. I've always presumed the president or governor, surrounded by expert fact providers, has better information than I do.

Not any more.

Gov. J. B. Pritzker's coronavirus press conferences and orders strongly suggest I would do better to listen to the Three Stooges.

Consider this April 20 press conference:

Reporter: "Earlier this week, the state reported the death of a teenager in Cook County. ... Can you tell us if the teenager in question had underlying conditions?"

Gov. Pritzker was at the podium and he deferred to Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Dr. Ezike: "I don't have that information at my disposal at this time. I know that we have had people of all age groups die. I just want to be clear as to the deﬁnition of death by COVID. The case deﬁnition is very simplistic. It means that at the time of death, it was a COVID positive diagnosis."

Reporter: So if you are killed in an auto accident or by falling oﬀ a cliﬀ, if you are positive for COVID, it's counted as a COVID death?