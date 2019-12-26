Column: America didn't come with a guarantee

When we someday look back on the era of the Trump impeachment, we may better understand the often-repeated aspirational assertion "No man is above the law." We may even have discovered whether it's actually true or not.

Here's another common phrase that will be put to the test, as well: "A republic, if you can keep it." May we never in the future recall this expression with wistful regret.

Benjamin Franklin's famous phrase was used five or six times during the impeachment debate last week. Franklin uttered it in response to a question about what the Founders had produced during the constitutional convention that created our nation: Was this new country a monarchy or a republic?

Like the other Founders, Franklin was an Englishman. He spent nearly all of his long life as a subject of a monarchy. A republic was something new. And this one — ours! — was weak and poor, and it had incurred the wrath of the strongest military and economic force on the globe.

Our republic embodied the highest aspirations for liberty and equality. At the same time, Franklin recognized how ambitious the American project was, especially since, from the beginning, it bore the seeds of its own destruction.