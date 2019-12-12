Column: Always asking questions

It drives people around me nuts, but I tend to ask a lot of questions. I always have. I hope I always will.

On a road trip when I was very young I asked the dreaded question, “What town are we in?” I was given the answer and a few minutes later we were on a bridge crossing a river. When we reached the other side of the river I again queried, “What town are we in?” I was completely confused when my father stated the same name he had told a few minutes earlier.

I asked again as I told him we couldn’t be in the same town because we had crossed a river. He told me the name of the town again and stated crossing a river had nothing to do with it.

The only towns I have lived in are Moline and Rock Island. If I crossed the Rock River or the Mississippi River, I was in a different town. My young, inquisitive brain thought that a river was a boundary to a new city. I couldn’t believe that not all towns had rivers.

Recently, when I crossed the Rock River near Barstow, I wasn’t crossing into a new town, but a new adventure. I was off to see Lake Erie for the first time.

