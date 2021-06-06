Column: Adventuring over the summer

I stood in a parking spot off of Illinois Route 2 looking high above the Rock River at a statue I found out later is called "The Eternal Indian". Lorado Taft created it 110 years ago. With arms crossed over his chest he seems to have risen out of the side of the bluff and is watching me watch him. I’m not doing any harm to his land, I am simply appreciating its beauty. He seems to understand that and continues to admire the view from his side of the river.

I realized that the slight movements I was detecting near the bottom of the blanket he is wrapped in were people. It was then that his enormity hit me. I learned he is 48-feet tall, and the only taller concrete monolith in the world, which is twice the size, is the statue in Rio de Janeiro called "Christ the Redeemer".

Concrete was poured into a cast on the side of the bluff. Although the statue is hollow, it is three feet thick in some places. I wondered how the people who were walking around his base got there as the bluff is fully wooded and appears to be in the middle of the river. Where it sits on that hillside is Lowden State Park, and I need to make a trip to stand at the base of the statue. I imagine I will be awed by the size of it, but I think the grand view of it is what I have already seen from Route 2.