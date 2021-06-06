Column: Adventuring over the summer

I stood in a parking spot off of Illinois Route 2 looking high above the Rock River at a statue I found out later is called "The Eternal Indian". Lorado Taft created it 110 years ago. With arms crossed over his chest he seems to have risen out of the side of the bluff and is watching me watch him. I’m not doing any harm to his land, I am simply appreciating its beauty. He seems to understand that and continues to admire the view from his side of the river.
I realized that the slight movements I was detecting near the bottom of the blanket he is wrapped in were people. It was then that his enormity hit me. I learned he is 48-feet tall, and the only taller concrete monolith in the world, which is twice the size, is the statue in Rio de Janeiro called "Christ the Redeemer".
Concrete was poured into a cast on the side of the bluff. Although the statue is hollow, it is three feet thick in some places. I wondered how the people who were walking around his base got there as the bluff is fully wooded and appears to be in the middle of the river. Where it sits on that hillside is Lowden State Park, and I need to make a trip to stand at the base of the statue. I imagine I will be awed by the size of it, but I think the grand view of it is what I have already seen from Route 2.
Besides being across the river from Lowden State Park, I was mere minutes away from Castle Rock and White Pines, both Illinois state parks. A friend recently retired and if I don’t see her for a while, I could probably find her exploring our national parks, of which there are so many. If we include national historic sites, trails, and monuments with parks, there are five in Illinois and four in Iowa. Plenty of national sites to visit nearby, but there are even more state parks within short distances of the Quad Cities just waiting to be explored.
My backyard is a park. My actual backyard is a park-like sanctuary for birds, wildlife, and me lounging with a book or simply soaking in the surrounding sounds; but my backyard dissolves into Prospect Park, a city park I spent hours in during my childhood when I was sledding and ice skating in the winter or fishing and rolling down hills in the summer.
Another park I frequented in childhood was Black Hawk State Park in Rock Island, now labeled a historic site. I learned the names of woodland flowers such as lady slipper, trillium, and jack in the pulpit while hiking trails under the dense canopy of oak and hickory trees. I learned to hike wearing appropriate footwear and clothing after realizing I am severely sensitive to poisonous plants, and have never forgotten "leaves of three, let it be."
Northwestern Illinois alone has 48 state parks, historic sites or areas. Crossing the Mississippi, within a short distance, we can also take advantage of Iowa state parks; Wildcat Den and Maquoketa Caves are favorites of my family.
If you go adventuring with me this summer, please be patient while I read all of the signs, or at least take a picture of the sign so I can read it more thoroughly later. My need to know all things includes the flora and fauna around me, and the history of who before me trod where my footsteps now go. I want to imagine the scene originally seen by the Eternal Indian.
Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.