Column: Adjusting to the pandemic

Sometimes challenges that seem like the greatest disruptions to our lives can provide us with new or unique opportunities. By compelling us to think anew and act anew, such challenges can prompt action we wouldn’t have even considered before. The Great Depression of the 1930s — devastating as it was to the nation — provided the seedbed from which the New Deal and its legion of innovative programs were born. Social Security and the Civilian Conservation Corps are two New Deal initiatives from whose fruits we still benefit to this day.

So the Covid pandemic, with its terrible cost in lost lives and jobs, may bring with it some opportunities we wouldn’t have considered had this awful illness not occurred. For example, the pandemic has taught us the critical importance of a robust health care delivery system and of a strong, systematic national response for dealing with such nationwide health emergencies.

Locally, the pandemic has also affected our not-for-profit organizations. As a member of the boards or affiliate of several of these organizations, I’ve had the opportunity to see firsthand how innovative local groups have become in adjusting to the pandemic and coming up with creative ways of turning the "lemon" of Covid into the "lemonade" of better days ahead.