Column: Adjusting to the pandemic

Sometimes challenges that seem like the greatest disruptions to our lives can provide us with new or unique opportunities. By compelling us to think anew and act anew, such challenges can prompt action we wouldn’t have even considered before. The Great Depression of the 1930s — devastating as it was to the nation — provided the seedbed from which the New Deal and its legion of innovative programs were born. Social Security and the Civilian Conservation Corps are two New Deal initiatives from whose fruits we still benefit to this day.
So the Covid pandemic, with its terrible cost in lost lives and jobs, may bring with it some opportunities we wouldn’t have considered had this awful illness not occurred. For example, the pandemic has taught us the critical importance of a robust health care delivery system and of a strong, systematic national response for dealing with such nationwide health emergencies.
Locally, the pandemic has also affected our not-for-profit organizations. As a member of the boards or affiliate of several of these organizations, I’ve had the opportunity to see firsthand how innovative local groups have become in adjusting to the pandemic and coming up with creative ways of turning the "lemon" of Covid into the "lemonade" of better days ahead.
Two such organizations are the Rock Island Public Library and the Two Rivers YMCA. These organizations, with over a 135-year history of serving the Quad Cities, are now collaborating on a $7.26 million fundraising campaign set to begin its community phase in upcoming months.
The campaign aims to acquire and convert the Tri-City Jewish Center building on 30th Street in Rock Island into a jointly-operated facility that will foster healthy bodies and healthy minds. Dubbed by some of us as the "Ybrary" project, the two organizations have pooled their talents, with the Y providing wellness classes and nutritional programs for our community; and the library providing expanded learning and job preparation resources at this new branch. The joint effort once again proves the old saying that "the whole is greater than the sum of its parts."
Though the campaign was underway before Covid hit, the crisis sharpened our thinking about how to proceed. Since the pandemic, the library has come up with new ways to provide continuing access through remote learning as well as mobile library programs that provide flexible wi-fi access. The Two Rivers YMCA meanwhile, has continued its after-school programs and expanded remote learning. Both have looked for new, creative ways to safely deliver services in a time of emergency — a very sensible skill as we enter an era when climate change may cause more extreme weather or other emergencies to which we’ll need to respond.
The fundraising part of the campaign is ongoing. Though initially delayed by the pandemic as we sought not to interfere with emergency relief fundraising efforts, we’ve been bolstered by generous individual and institutional donors. A strong stock market over the last several months has also made this a great time for gifts to worthy causes like this one.
As one of the three co-chairs of the "Ybrary" campaign, it has been inspiring to see how our public and private sectors come together to help bring worthwhile projects like this to reality.
If you are interested in learning more about the project, you may contact either the Rock Island Library Foundation at RIPLFoundation@gmail.com or the Two Rivers YMCA at dmcauley@ymcatr.org.
Mark Schwiebert, a lawyer, is a former mayor of Rock Island.