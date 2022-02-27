Column: A word of appreciation for elementary teachers

I recently received a very nice e-mail message from a third-grade teacher in Aledo, Ill., who liked the piece on hope that I wrote. That provided an opportunity to reminisce about my own third-grade teacher, who was absolutely first-rate.

I attended a two-room country school in a mountain valley in Montana, with grades 1-4 in the Lower Room and grades 5-8 in the Upper Room. I have warm memories of all of my elementary school teachers (except for one, who only lasted six weeks.)

Mrs. Meyers was my first-grade teacher. My sister, who was three years older, had Mrs. Meyers for grades 1-4 and really liked her, so I heard all sorts of good things about Mrs. Meyers. I was so eager to go to school (we didn’t have kindergarten or pre-school in those days) that I got up at 4 a.m. and got dressed for school. When my parents told me that it was too early to go to school, I responded, "I’ll just stand here by the chimney until it is time to go to school."

Unfortunately, Mrs. Meyers retired at the end of my first year of school. However, she was replaced by Mrs. Hedman, who was my teacher for the second, third and fourth grades. She was every bit as good as Mrs. Meyers. When we had completed our class assignments, she encouraged us to read some books on a shelf that were oriented toward kids our age. I was particularly impressed with one by Maud and Misca Petersham that explained the difference between internal combustion engines and external combustion engines, complete with illustrations.

After the fourth grade, I moved on to the Upper Room, where my year in the fifth grade got off to a rocky start. There was a new teacher who lacked the skills necessary to maintain order in the classroom. Some of the older students were observed playing on the top of the school house when they should have been in class. Meanwhile, spitball wars ran rampant in the classroom with the teacher pretending that she didn’t see them. (In retrospect, it is possible that the kids playing on the roof of the school house were just trying to avoid the spitball wars.) After six weeks of this mayhem, the school board decided that enough was enough.

The ineffective teacher was replaced by Mrs. McPherson. She was absolutely great. We all called her "Mrs. Mac." She was always bubbling with enthusiasm, which was contagious.

My sixth grade teacher was Mrs. DeLong (who just passed away a few months ago.) She continued the tradition of excellence that Mrs. Meyers, Mrs. Hedman and Mrs. Mac had established.

My teacher for the seventh and eighth grades was Mrs. Krause. She loved music and shared with us a recording of one of her favorite pieces of classical music — "The Flight of the Bumblebee" by Rimsky-Korsakov. When listening to music, she suggested that we ought to close our eyes and imagine what the music is describing. I still do that from time to time.

My teaching responsibilities are in the realm of higher education. That does not mean, however, that what I do is more important than what those who teach on the elementary level do. In fact, quite the opposite. What they do is far more important than what I do, for they provide the foundation for secondary education and what we do on the college level.

Without the solid foundation that Mrs. Meyers, Mrs. Hedman, Mrs. Mac, Mrs. DeLong and Mrs. Krause provided, I would not have been able to accomplish any of the things that I have accomplished in the years after I graduated from Swan River Elementary School in 1959. I greatly appreciate what they did for me at Swan River Elementary School.

I applaud and commend all of you who teach in elementary schools. You are the ones who make the future success of the students in your classrooms possible.

Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marion Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.

