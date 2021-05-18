Column: A very special berry patch

We have a photo of my daughter sitting next to my father on the steps of the granary after having harvested some of the berries in the strawberry patch. She has strawberry juice and dirt smeared all over her face.

I worked up the soil for Owen’s berry patch last fall, disking a substantial amount of rotted horse manure and old hay into the soil. That’s much better than chemical fertilizers.

When the frost went out of the ground this spring, I dug the post holes for a 7-foot high fence, which is necessary in this part of the country to keep deer and other unwanted guests out of the garden. (I like deer. I just don't want them nibbling at the strawberries in the berry patch.)

I ordered the bushes and plants for the berry patch in March – four different varieties of raspberries (two red, one black, and one gold), two different varieties of strawberries (one June-bearing, the other ever-bearing), three different varieties of hardy blueberries, and three different varieties of currants (red, black and yellow.) All but three of the raspberry varieties arrived the middle of April. I planted them as soon as they arrived, after soaking the roots of the bushes in water for a few hours.