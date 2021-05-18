Column: A very special berry patch

In Mosses from an Old Manse, Nathanial Hawthorne (1804-1864) wrote:
My garden . . . was of precisely the right extent. An hour or two of morning labor was all that it required. But I used to visit and revisit it, a dozen times a day, and stand in deep contemplation over my vegetable progeny, with a love that nobody could share nor conceive of, who had never taken part in the process of creation. It was one of the most bewitching sights in the world, to observe a hill of beans thrusting aside the soil, or a row of early peas, just peeping forth sufficiently to trace a line of delicate green.
I have thought about Hawthorne on numerous occasions this spring as I have spent some time making a berry patch at our place in Montana for my favorite (and only) grandson, Owen. His favorite book is about a bear named "Jamberry," who takes a little boy to a berry patch where there are strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and all sorts of other wonderful berries to eat. I decided that it is my duty as a grandfather to plant a berry patch for Owen.
When I mentioned to my daughter what I was thinking about doing, she was all for it. She has wonderful childhood memories of going with her grandfather (my father) to his strawberry and raspberry patches and eating berries straight off the bush (which it was safe to do because my father didn’t use any pesticides on his strawberry and raspberry patches.)
We have a photo of my daughter sitting next to my father on the steps of the granary after having harvested some of the berries in the strawberry patch. She has strawberry juice and dirt smeared all over her face.
I worked up the soil for Owen’s berry patch last fall, disking a substantial amount of rotted horse manure and old hay into the soil. That’s much better than chemical fertilizers.
When the frost went out of the ground this spring, I dug the post holes for a 7-foot high fence, which is necessary in this part of the country to keep deer and other unwanted guests out of the garden. (I like deer. I just don't want them nibbling at the strawberries in the berry patch.)
I ordered the bushes and plants for the berry patch in March – four different varieties of raspberries (two red, one black, and one gold), two different varieties of strawberries (one June-bearing, the other ever-bearing), three different varieties of hardy blueberries, and three different varieties of currants (red, black and yellow.) All but three of the raspberry varieties arrived the middle of April. I planted them as soon as they arrived, after soaking the roots of the bushes in water for a few hours.
Like Hawthorne, I go to the berry patch several times every day to see how everything is doing. The June-bearing strawberries are growing quite rapidly. The ever-bearing strawberries aren’t as far along. The currant bushes are leafing out quite nicely. The buds on the blueberry bushes and the one variety of raspberry that arrived are showing some green but are not yet leafing out.
Though this is a berry patch, I did plant a row of peas along the south fence for Owen to enjoy eating when he comes here in July. They are, to use Hawthorne’s picturesque language, "just peeping forth sufficiently to trace a line of delicate green."
I ordered online a 3-foot statue of a bear who is holding a sign that says "Welcome." I purchased two Yellow Brick Road rose bushes at a local nursery and planted one on each side of the statue of the bear, who will undoubtedly be known as "Jamberry." I also ordered a sign to put on the gate that says "Owen’s Berry Patch." It is not quite ready to pick up but will be ready before Owen and his parents arrive here the first week of July.
I have forewarned them that because it takes a couple of years for berry bushes and strawberry plants to start producing, they shouldn’t expect to find berries ready to eat this coming summer (which is why I planted the row of peas so that there would be at least something to eat.) But if all goes well, there should be berries to eat for many years to come, once the berry bushes and strawberry plants start producing.
It is said that time spent fishing is not time that is subtracted from one’s life. The same is true of gardening.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marion Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.