Column: A variant worse then Delta?

Breaking news about the deadly COVID-19 flashed across our news screens Thursday morning. Finally, President Joe Biden’s pandemic alert team seemed to be issuing the lifesaving medical science warning call we all urgently needed to hear and heed. Before it is too late!

Yet it whooshed across our screens so quickly and quietly that you may well have missed it. Just as its real urgency has apparently been missed or at least not made powerfully clear to you by President Biden’s top newsmakers of medical science and message politics. Which is why most of the news reporters who cover those newsmakers have just missed the biggest news of the day.

Namely: We in the USA may soon be threatened by a new COVID-19 variant that is even more dangerous and even deadlier than the now-surging delta variant. We are urgently warning about a new variant that might develop here soon that is as contagious as the current delta variant – yet is also far more resistant to our existing vaccines (which indeed protect us against the most severe effects of even the delta variant).