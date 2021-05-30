Column: A turning point in history

There is a growing sense of apprehension that the United States is facing an inflection point in its history in a little more than 16 months.
If, as expected, the Republican Party takes control of both House and Senate in the 2022 off-year election, that could serve as prelude to recapturing the presidency two years later. Barring some cataclysm or revolution, that would mark the end of America’s democratic republic. Not the form, but the reality.
That’s an important distinction.
We have the example of Rome as a template. Julius Caesar was assassinated because he was beginning to function as sole ruler of the empire. Members of the Roman Senate deeply resented what they perceived as loss of power, and took the immediate and bloody means to be rid of him. That provoked a civil war, pitting the two factions in a fight to the death.
In the event, Caesar’s faction won and remaining resistance was quickly eliminated. Caesar’s nephew, Octavian, then took command as Caesar Augustus and Rome was thereafter ruled by an emperor. The forms of governance were maintained: the Senate still met and enacted laws, but it did so at the emperor’s pleasure. The charade lasted for a few hundred years before the whole structure collapsed.
What we may be facing is something similar: transitioning from a functioning republic into an oligarchy, thence to an all-powerful presidency, supported, at first, by wealthy oligarchs, but then assuming full control. We would retain our familiar political institutions, but they would be more decorative than functional. Thus, another democracy might yield to totalitarianism.
No, I haven’t gone off the deep end. Nothing of this sort is inevitable. But, if you look carefully, you can see the dim outline of such a scenario taking shape. The Grand Old Party seems ready to sacrifice everything for pure power; not power for any specific objective, but just to have it.
The means to achieve this are at hand, but it will take iron discipline and steadiness of purpose to get the job done. It will mandate continuing to back Donald Trump, even if he is indicted and convicted. Should he wind up on Rikers Island, his constituency of white, racist fundamentalists will remain eager to support any reasonable clone. Add to them a phalanx of reliable party voters and stubbornly disaffected Democrats. Keep minorities away from polling sites and you’re one election away from permanent far-right control.
Perhaps it’s just a dystopian dream, but it’s one that seems to be shared across a wide swath of Republican officials, from county to the national level. If the vote can be controlled across the board and nothing pops up to shake Trump’s fantasy world, white minority rule may be set in stone for the next few decades.
That’s the dream, but a lot can go wrong. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure program is a key element. If he decides to push his original bill through without Republican votes, it may bring working-class voters back to the Democratic fold. That’s a close call. Polling indicates such voters tend to ignore their economic interests in order to keep minorities and immigrants "in their place."
If GOP members can maneuver Biden into cutting the program to win bipartisan support, they may reap whatever PR benefits that accrue, while continuing to ride a Trumpian tide of fear and anger. Negotiations on the bill will be interesting to watch.
Congress’s voting rights act is a potential game-changer, negating the many restrictions that have been passed in Republican states. But even if it somehow gets through the Senate, it would be held up in court for months, if not years, Affected states will pursue lawsuits all the way to the Supreme Court, where they might have a fair chance of winning.
Let’s not forget that the easing of Covid restrictions also could backfire, if one of the new mutations takes hold and pushes the country back into lockdown. Biden is getting credit for progress toward something like social normality. If we suffer a reversal, so will his approval rating.
In fact, Biden will take a hit on almost any misstep. The national media will take him to task for anything untoward, just to prove their objectivity.
Every step forward goes through a minefield of possibilities and problems. Trump may be off Twitter, but he still has Fox and other cable propagandists working on his behalf. Not because they love hm, but that his followers are easy touches for advertisers.
In truth, almost everywhere you look, the world seem to be shifting. Thanks to climate change, we’re at a turning point in history; faltering into the Anthropocene, predicted to be the earth’s sixth extinction event; one for which we humans bear the blame and the cost. Preserving our form of government, difficult as it may prove to be, is a stroll in the park when measured against a possible loss of all life.
I guess it helps to put things in perspective, but not much.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.