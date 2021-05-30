Column: A turning point in history

If GOP members can maneuver Biden into cutting the program to win bipartisan support, they may reap whatever PR benefits that accrue, while continuing to ride a Trumpian tide of fear and anger. Negotiations on the bill will be interesting to watch.

Congress’s voting rights act is a potential game-changer, negating the many restrictions that have been passed in Republican states. But even if it somehow gets through the Senate, it would be held up in court for months, if not years, Affected states will pursue lawsuits all the way to the Supreme Court, where they might have a fair chance of winning.

Let’s not forget that the easing of Covid restrictions also could backfire, if one of the new mutations takes hold and pushes the country back into lockdown. Biden is getting credit for progress toward something like social normality. If we suffer a reversal, so will his approval rating.

In fact, Biden will take a hit on almost any misstep. The national media will take him to task for anything untoward, just to prove their objectivity.

Every step forward goes through a minefield of possibilities and problems. Trump may be off Twitter, but he still has Fox and other cable propagandists working on his behalf. Not because they love hm, but that his followers are easy touches for advertisers.