Column: A toxic way to live

The malicious calls were an effort to hurt the senator by attacking his child.

I never printed any of the assertions. Why? Because the child isn’t the one holding public office and none of us get to choose our parents. Besides that, it’s got to be hell to be raised in a fishbowl where everyone knows your mistakes.

Former State Sen. Mike Jacobs of East Moline is the child and grandchild of state lawmakers and he knows that feeling well.

"You always know people are watching you," he said. "Sometimes I think politicians’ kids think they have to live up to an impossible standard. It’s tough."

Danny Welch didn’t live up to that impossible standard. In 2007, his Dad returned to his Springfield home and found his 25-year-old son hanging from a tree in his backyard.

After learning of the suicide from the Sangamon County coroner, I declined to write about it. After all, the kid wasn’t a public figure and by that time Welch was no longer in office.

In case you are wondering why I am writing about it now, it’s because Danny and both of his parents have died. It serves as a cautionary tale of why it’s a good idea to afford youngsters of public figures their privacy and a little bit of kindness.