Column: A test for all of us

Our fidelity to our neighbors will also be tested. Will we share supplies if the family next door runs out? Will we even answer the door? Our commitment to larger society will be measured, too. Each of us will have to take small steps to ensure the greater good.

More will be asked of some than of others. Have we considered what a two-week quarantine will mean for single working parents who cannot miss work, or families whose kids get their only real nutrition through free or reduced-price school lunch programs? What happens to folks with those needs?

We are going to get a clearer definition of what the word essential really means. We are going to learn a thing or two about all the people who are willing to raise their hands and suit up in protective gear to deliver food and medicine to shut-ins, or report for their shifts as police officers, firefighters, public-works employees or garbage collectors.

Along the way, we are learning essential things about ourselves. Many of us just learned how to wash our hands the right way. Some have developed an unfortunate post-corona strain of bias against Asians and Italians and those who cough in public. Suddenly, we have to think about what we need for comfort or security if we're stuck indoors for weeks. Wine? Frosted Flakes? A working internet connection? Medicine? Board games?