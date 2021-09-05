Column: A sub-community of swimmers

As kids head off to college campuses of various sizes one of the concerns of their parents is how their child will function being on their own on a large campus. When a dormitory is large enough to have its own zip code, one might worry that it would be easy to feel lost among the crowd. Often it doesn’t take long for the students to find their niche. They become involved in campus activities and study groups. The people they meet in those groups become a community within the larger community of the entire campus. A sub-community, if you will.
These sub-communities start out being filled with strangers whose only commonality might be whatever is the interest of that particular group. Whether the group is focused on a sport, music, theater, or a major-based group, it becomes a sub-community as the strangers spend more and more time with each other. They will become familiar with the schedules of the others within the group. They will notice when a person is missing. They will tend to offer assistance to others when needed, and some will become true friends.
Being involved in a sport can put you smack dab in the middle of a sub-community, especially youth sports. Young athletes fundraise together, practice together, win together, and lose together. The parents and families of the athletes tend to create another sub-community while spending time in the bleachers cheering on their team.
One sub-community that becomes a very tight unit is that of swimmers. I think it happens more with swimmers than some of the other sports because there are fewer people interested in swimming. Sports with multiple teams might have players that come and go among the different teams during their years of playing, but swimmers usually have only one team they can join, which means they are together for all their years of competitive swimming.
A week ago, the Moline swim community celebrated the birthday of one of their own. During the festivities, Bruce Grimes, a former Moline High School swimmer, smiled from his wheelchair. Throughout his years of competitive swimming he had shared pool water with a member of the band who was playing that night. His eyes sparkled when he heard a shout-out from the stage. A mere week later Moline swimmers came from near and far to celebrate Bruce’s life.
According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, develops in 1.5 to 3 per 100,00 people every year in the United States. ALS is a cruel neurodegenerative disease that wreaks havoc on nerve cells causing devastating effects to voluntary muscles. Even though it is rare, this dreadful disease has caused the demise of two former MHS swimmers from the same era. I like to think one welcomed the other to the clear blue waters beyond the sky.
There was a time when a local sports headline read, "When in Moline, swimming is spelled G-R-I-M-E-S, M-C-N-E-I-L".
Bruce was one of several Moline High School swimmers with the last name of Grimes. Some of the Grimes boys were brothers who were not related to the other Grimes brothers. Yet they were all related by their passion for swimming. The McNeil and Grimes boys started young, when they had so little body fat their bones would shake with the slightest chill. After endless hours of countless practices in the pool they ended up with broad swimmer’s shoulders and friendships that would last a lifetime. This swimming sub-community which was formed in chlorine just wishes the lifetime had lasted longer. R.I.P., Bruce.
Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.