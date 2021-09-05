Column: A sub-community of swimmers

As kids head off to college campuses of various sizes one of the concerns of their parents is how their child will function being on their own on a large campus. When a dormitory is large enough to have its own zip code, one might worry that it would be easy to feel lost among the crowd. Often it doesn’t take long for the students to find their niche. They become involved in campus activities and study groups. The people they meet in those groups become a community within the larger community of the entire campus. A sub-community, if you will.

These sub-communities start out being filled with strangers whose only commonality might be whatever is the interest of that particular group. Whether the group is focused on a sport, music, theater, or a major-based group, it becomes a sub-community as the strangers spend more and more time with each other. They will become familiar with the schedules of the others within the group. They will notice when a person is missing. They will tend to offer assistance to others when needed, and some will become true friends.

Being involved in a sport can put you smack dab in the middle of a sub-community, especially youth sports. Young athletes fundraise together, practice together, win together, and lose together. The parents and families of the athletes tend to create another sub-community while spending time in the bleachers cheering on their team.