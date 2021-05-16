Column: A state of perpetual anxiety

It’s time for the nation and its citizens to calm down, take a deep breath, and start thinking instead of reacting.
I know that’s hard to do just now. Not only are we still trying to cope with the lingering pandemic (better get used to this), but events here and abroad keep popping up to distract and alarm us. And nothing escapes social media cranks who live to keep us in a state of perpetual anger and anxiety.
The gasoline shortage along the Atlantic seaboard was the latest national sensation. It was an act of Russian industrial sabotage that received the usual media smotherage. As predicted, it proved to be a temporary inconvenience, not a sign of the End Times. But the flames were fanned and people panicked.
Lost in the headlines was the fact that only 45% of the fuel supply was disrupted. If everyone had used only what was immediately needed, there would have been no shortage. It put me in mind of the inexplicable rush for toilet paper at the start of the ongoing covid crisis.
This is often what transpires when we don’t get the whole story. Here’s a local twist on that proposition:
Last week, members of the Rock Island Police force turned up in silent protest at the swearing in of re-elected Alderman Dylan Parker, 5th Ward, and several citizens rose in righteous anger to denounce him and demand his resignation.
What prompted this outsized reaction? At the end of a somewhat lengthy and thoughtful Facebook statement on the police shooting of a local resident, he used a term of art, "agents of state violence" in referencing the need for more precise rules for police actions. Not, perhaps the most politic phase he could have employed in this instance, but one that has had just application in other situations and jurisdictions. (Think "Bull" Connor and his use of police and the KKK in the Birmingham civil rights protests.)
Parker is one of our most active and thoughtful aldermen. My encounters with him have been few and brief, but I can find little fault with his votes and applaud his close contact with and interest in the people he represents.
I invite you to read his "incendiary" statement in full and judge for yourself. If you consider police beyond reproach, you will read it in that light. Without that prejudice you may find it fairly reasonable. As I have often said, reading is as creative as writing. What do you read into this?
"The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force has announced that the officer involved (in the) fatal shooting of DeShawn Tatum was justified under the law. Additionally, a review by the Rock Island Police Department's Office of Professional Standards concluded that each officer acted in accordance with departmental policies.
"However, the City of Rock Island and its Police Department have no policy on the books governing officer foot pursuits. A number of years ago, the Police Department recognized the uselessness and increased risk of injury or death to officers or the public with respect to vehicular pursuits; as such, Rock Island has a policy prohibiting said pursuits.
"Are foot pursuits necessary? How effective are they at detaining individuals? How often do they result in injury or death for officers or members of the public? The Rock Island Police Department doesn't even record this data so a data-driven assessment as to whether the risks related to foot pursuits outweigh the potential benefits — regardless of ethical questions, too.
"I've ridden along with members of the Rock Island Police Department on a weekend evening in Rock Island in my capacity as Alderman and can attest first-hand of the adrenaline that accompanies foot pursuits. How does this affect safety? How does this affect the perception of danger? How does this prompt certain behaviors from those being chased? These are questions not even being asked.
"While the attention, today, is an exoneration of the police's behavior, I challenge city staff, my colleagues on City Council and members of the general public to consider why Mr. Tatum and members of the Rock Island Police Department were put in that situation in the first place.
"One life lost is too many. The loss of even one life should prompt us to examine the circumstances that led to the tragedy. We, as policy makers, have a responsibility to ensure the agents of state violence under our authority have the appropriate policies to check that danger."
Police work is difficult; they don’t often interact with "nice" people. Entering into a fracas or family dispute, you put your life at danger. Caution is required and, rarely, life-and-death judgments must be made on the fly. Police need all the training, procedural structure, and help they can get.
We have saved money by keeping the department too small to spend time getting to know the people they protect. Neighborhood beats were traded for cruising patrols, not an even swap. Many decades ago, the Rock Island police chief told me he largely ignored calls for help from the West End, especially on Saturday nights: "Those boys have to do a little cutting." I tactfully omitted the statement from a column I wrote on the police one year ago.
Aren’t all of us entitled to the same care and protection? How do you balance close and friendly with remote and tough? How much money are we willing to spend on policing? Is tactical training all that’s needed? And why do we always ask these questions after the fact?
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.