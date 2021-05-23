Column: A sense of belonging

One of the 45’s I had as a young girl was Petula Clark’s "Downtown." It was the era before shopping malls, when downtowns were thriving places. She crooned, "When you're alone, and life is making you lonely, you can always go downtown."
The lyrics make me think of the bar where everybody knows your name. Petula extolled the virtues of the activity you could find downtown, but near the end brings in the humanity of the reason to go downtown. "And you may find somebody kind to help and understand you. Someone who is just like you..."
When you find someone who understands you, you feel a sense of belonging. When you feel you belong, you feel safe and more confident in yourself.
With the end of school drawing near, I had the chance to talk with fifth graders who will be considered middle-schoolers in a few days. When they walk the halls of their new school they’re certain to encounter a sea of unfamiliar faces. They might feel like a fish out of water because at an elementary school everybody knows you by the time you reach your last year. You know where the custodian is likely to be by what time of day it is, you know which doors in a hallway lead you to a shortcut route to the office, and you know where and from whom you will find help or comfort. In the bigger school with unfamiliar faces they probably won’t feel like they belong initially.
I encouraged the students to seek out activities that are of interest to them, to take advantage of the many opportunities that will be available. I shared that finding what they enjoy doing makes them a more interesting person. Although it’s certain to make them interesting to others, I was trying to point out that it’ll make them more interesting to themselves. While talking about adults whom they admire, I mentioned they should make life choices that will make them admirable. I stressed that I wasn’t interested in other people admiring them, but that I wanted them to admire the person they were becoming. If they recognize what makes them tick, they will see who they truly are; the self they feel comfortable and confident being. In turn they will find people with whom they feel a sense of belonging.
One of my favorite wise men, Frederick Buechner wrote, "What we hunger for perhaps more than anything else is to be known in our full humanness."
To look at his words most simply; we hunger to be known. I remember a story my son told me about a time when he felt known. He went to college in the same community where he grew up, so he always experienced a lot of familiarity. After he got married and moved away, he was in the grocery store parking lot one day when one of his wife’s friends recognized him and shouted his name. He said it was the first time he had been called to since he had moved away.
I recently had a "new school" experience when I started going to a different pool. I joined one day on a whim, retrieved my swimsuit, presented my new membership card, and confidently walked down the hall into the wrong locker room. Once that was corrected, I swam and left without speaking a word to anyone except a quick "thank you" to the lifeguard. That was my pattern for awhile, except after that first day I went to the correct locker room each time. Before long there became a sense of belonging. I knew the lifeguard’s name and she knew mine. Other swimmers welcomed me and now I don’t just belong to a new pool, I belong there.
Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.