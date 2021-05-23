Column: A sense of belonging

One of the 45’s I had as a young girl was Petula Clark’s "Downtown." It was the era before shopping malls, when downtowns were thriving places. She crooned, "When you're alone, and life is making you lonely, you can always go downtown."

The lyrics make me think of the bar where everybody knows your name. Petula extolled the virtues of the activity you could find downtown, but near the end brings in the humanity of the reason to go downtown. "And you may find somebody kind to help and understand you. Someone who is just like you..."

When you find someone who understands you, you feel a sense of belonging. When you feel you belong, you feel safe and more confident in yourself.

With the end of school drawing near, I had the chance to talk with fifth graders who will be considered middle-schoolers in a few days. When they walk the halls of their new school they’re certain to encounter a sea of unfamiliar faces. They might feel like a fish out of water because at an elementary school everybody knows you by the time you reach your last year. You know where the custodian is likely to be by what time of day it is, you know which doors in a hallway lead you to a shortcut route to the office, and you know where and from whom you will find help or comfort. In the bigger school with unfamiliar faces they probably won’t feel like they belong initially.