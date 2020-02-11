Column: A resounding success

As I often do when the weather is nice and the sun is shining in January or February, I grabbed my camera and went eagle watching the Sunday before last. This time of the year here in the Quad Cities, it is not a question of whether one will see any eagles. Rather, it is a question of how many.
I actually don’t have an answer to the question of how many eagles I saw that Sunday because I didn’t bother to count them. I just took pictures of them as they were perched in trees or flying around.
Many of the eagles I saw were perched in trees on the west end of Arsenal Island near open water. A couple were hanging out at Sunset Marina.
Though I have seen hundreds of bald eagles in recent years — perhaps even thousands — they never fail to amaze me. Adults often have a wingspan of more than seven feet, with the females being somewhat larger than the males. Just watching them fly on their powerful wings is breathtaking.
Bald eagles are incredibly classy birds. There is something very stately about them — their distinguished appearance, their proud demeanor and their piercing eyes. It is entirely appropriate that the bald eagle is our national bird.
The bald eagle became a national icon on June 20, 1782, when Congress approved the official seal of the United States, which prominently features the bald eagle. (There is, by the way, no truth to the oft-told story that Benjamin Franklin would have preferred that the turkey be the national bird.)
Although the bald eagle’s status as our national icon predates the ratification of the U.S. Constitution, this did not ensure its survival. The middle part of the 20th century came very close to witnessing the demise of our national bird.
There were many factors that contributed to this unfortunate chain of events. One was the widespread use of DDT, a potent pesticide that adversely affected the reproductive cycles of many different species of birds, including eagles. A particular problem was that exposure to DDT weakened the shells of bird eggs, resulting in their collapsing when the female sat on them to incubate them.
Another problem was loss of critical habitat that eagles needed for nesting. Unlike birds such as ospreys, which will nest on the top of telephone poles, eagles prefer a greater degree of privacy for their immense nests (which can be more than eight feet in diameter and 13 feet deep) where they won’t be bothered by human encroachment. The spread of suburbia destroyed a significant amount of this critical habitat.
By the 1950s, there were fewer than 500 nesting pairs of eagles in the lower 48 states. In 1967, bald eagles were listed as an endangered species.
Bald eagles might have gone the way of passenger pigeons, but fortunately that was not the case. In 1972, the federal government banned the use of DDT in the United States.
With protective regulations in place and the use of DDT banned, the bald eagle population grew significantly.
Today, there are more than 10,000 nesting pairs of bald eagles in the lower 48 states, including some here in the Quad-Cities.
On July 12, 1995, bald eagles were moved from the endangered species list to the threatened species list. On June 28, 2007, they were removed from the threatened species as well.
During the winter months, the eagles that are permanent residents in our neck of the woods are joined by large numbers of their friends and relatives from farther north, lured to our area by the open water in the Mississippi River below the locks and dams, including Lock and Dam 15.
We hear a good deal about climate change and the other bad things that are happening to the ecosystems that sustain life. Overlooked in all of this is the fact that there are some resounding successes. The recovery of the population of bald eagles is one of them, something we are privileged to see and experience right here in the Quad Cities. Time spent watching eagles is time well spent.
DANIEL E. LEE is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.