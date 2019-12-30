Column: A progressive wish list for 2020

The term "progressive" gets bandied around a lot, even by people who aren't talking about insurance. As the editor of a 111-year-old publication called The Progressive, I like pointing out that this designation is not about belonging to any political party (my magazine's founder, legendary Wisconsin Sen. Robert "Fighting Bob" La Follette, was a Republican) but believing in a set of ideals.

Progressives stand in opposition to war and militarism, and champion equality and social justice. We believe, as "Fighting Bob" once put it, that "those of every generation who love democracy (must) resist with all their might the encroachments of its enemies," and insist on policies that will provide the foundation for a better world.

In that spirit, here are six things we think are worth working toward in 2020:

Bring down President Donald Trump. While the impeachment proceedings are unlikely to result in the president's removal from office, they have already provided ample evidence of his venality and contempt for the rule of law. We must continue to oppose his efforts to subvert the institutions of democracy and democracy itself. Trump's abuse of his power and violation of his oath of office are unforgivable offenses — and those eager to make excuses for him are tragically misguided.

