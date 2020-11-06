Column: A new American poverty

Unfortunately, as the ideas of both left and right have exhausted themselves politically and empirically, the status quo remains. The United States continues to spend more than $1 trillion per year on means-tested benefit programs, and policymakers engage in a fruitless debate about "opportunity zones" and "expanded benefits," neither of which would address the deeper social pathologies in places like Youngstown, Memphis and Stockton.

And yet, despite spending five years treading across this vast graveyard of American social institutions, I concluded my work on "America Lost" with a sense of hope. Not in any grand scheme or policy proposal, but in the innate capacities of human beings.

Contrary to the approach of the social scientists, who would reduce man to a mathematical variable, I caught a glimpse of the inner workings of human inspiration, which defies the rational and the mathematical. I watched a hardened felon break down in tears about his scattered family. I saw a single mother clutching her daughter's high school diploma. I saw the tattooed hands of a wayward father bring his newborn son into the world.

Ultimately, although the social institutions in America's forgotten cities have been battered down for half a century, there is something inside the human spirit that refuses to forget the meaning of faith, family and community. This should be the starting point for policymakers: how to remove the obstacles to these universal human impulses. Only then will we see the chance for widespread renewal.

