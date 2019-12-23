Column: A mind adrift through the holidays

RURAL AMERICA – The line at Starbucks was long, but I happen to enjoy its extremely overpriced coffee, so there I stood. And because it’s the holidays we do our darndest to conjure up the Christmas spirit, so I used my best Clint Eastwood voice and said quietly to the woman in line in front of me, "If you order six items I’m gonna have you killed." She started laughing and said, "I know exactly what you mean." She ordered two drinks which was still one too many but it’s OK, because when she picked up her beverages we wished each other happy holidays as she passed.

My mind drifts to odd places during the holidays and, believe me, it’s much too late in life for counseling. A few days ago I slowed my car to watch a neighbor’s cow lumber across an open, recently picked cornfield and I felt inexorably sad about the scene. The older I get the more pathetic I become. Heck, when I hear Leroy Anderson’s "Sleigh Ride" come on the radio I quickly change channels because I don’t want to hear the sound of a whip on a horse, even though I know it’s just a member of the percussion section standing in the back line of some orchestra making the sound. And besides, Mr. Anderson wants you to accent the second syllable in his first name, not the first. Uh, OK.