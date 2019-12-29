Column: A lot to celebrate

This holiday period has been a tangle of sacred and secular origins and traditions. Chanukah, Christmas and Kwanzaa have been jumbled into a space formerly occupied by Saturnalia and other pagan observances which have largely faded into history. Throw in the commercial imperatives of the time and you have a lot going on.
All are tied, in one way or another, to the Winter Solstice, the time of year when the declining sun and lengthening darkness finally begin to yield to increasing light.
It’s hard to put yourself into the mental frame of our primitive ancestors, for whom the rhythms of nature seemed inexplicable. The earth appeared to be approaching death at regular intervals, only to revive into renewed life.
You can imagine their questions: What was that all about? Will the sun come back again this year? Is there some meaning to it all? Who controls the earth, the sky, the plants and animals? Can we do something to keep the sun from disappearing for good?
It is a fundamental aspect of human consciousness, even in its earliest forms, to want answers. And so the stories began and, with them, something like religious rituals which took shape around the myths the more imaginative of them made up. To counter the darkness, they focused on rituals of light and fire.
Even if you’re not sure the actions you take appease or influence whoever or whatever is behind it all, rituals are comforting and give a sense that you are doing something which might just make things better. We have no history of this process, only logical suppositions.
You have free articles remaining.
In every early civilization, the sun, moon, stars, and planets commanded mankind’s attention. Careful observation helped humans discover regularity in passing time, and structures like Stonehenge and others were built to reinforce that understanding.
But the myths did not disappear; they simply became more elaborate and sophisticated, as did the rituals which gave them something like solidity.
Among the many observations celebrating the Winter Solstice, Roman Saturnalia made the biggest impression on Western Civilization. That’s because the Roman Empire spread over all lands around the Mediterranean Sea and northward to the British Isles.
Saturnalia was originally called Dies Natalis Solis Invicti, "the birthday of the unconquered sun" and honored the god Saturn. It probably developed from a rustic practice of offering gifts to the gods in hope of a good harvest to come. As it loosened in spirit, it became a time of riotous festivity and gifts were not only given the gods but to family and friends as well. The Romans really knew how to party.
We speak of pagans dismissively, but they were actually far more religious than we are. They saw a god in every aspect of nature and human activity. Nothing was done or observed without invoking the appropriate god. The idea of monotheism was alien to them, but they were completely tolerant of all gods and took an interest in each one they came across in the countries they conquered.
When Christianity arose, Romans reacted against, not the idea of one god, but the Christian insistence on converting others to their faith, and their intolerance of other gods. It seemed narrow and, you might say, uncharitable.
In the process, Christian leaders were determined to convert the wild week of Saturnalia into something sacred. They appropriated December 25th, the birthday of the god Mithras (who had a large following among the Roman military) into the birthday of Jesus. The move was not totally successful and, in a sense, the two continue to duke it out in our current observation of the season: an uneasy, but continuing truce between the sacred and the secular (which, ironically, developed from an initially sacred practice).
Add in Chanukah, which is also a festival of light and fire, and the fairly recent Kwanzaa, and you have a confusion of symbols, ritual, and social activities which make this such an exhilarating and exhausting time. If you wish, you can keep it going. Chanukah ends at sundown tomorrow, but Kwanzaa goes on until New Year’s Day. Then there are the twelve days of Christmas, which linger through January 6th. Include football bowl games, which seem eternal, and you still have a lot to celebrate.
Don Wooten of Rock Island is a former state senator and veteran broadcaster. Contact him at donwooten4115@gmail.com.