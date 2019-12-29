Column: A lot to celebrate

This holiday period has been a tangle of sacred and secular origins and traditions. Chanukah, Christmas and Kwanzaa have been jumbled into a space formerly occupied by Saturnalia and other pagan observances which have largely faded into history. Throw in the commercial imperatives of the time and you have a lot going on.

All are tied, in one way or another, to the Winter Solstice, the time of year when the declining sun and lengthening darkness finally begin to yield to increasing light.

It’s hard to put yourself into the mental frame of our primitive ancestors, for whom the rhythms of nature seemed inexplicable. The earth appeared to be approaching death at regular intervals, only to revive into renewed life.

You can imagine their questions: What was that all about? Will the sun come back again this year? Is there some meaning to it all? Who controls the earth, the sky, the plants and animals? Can we do something to keep the sun from disappearing for good?

It is a fundamental aspect of human consciousness, even in its earliest forms, to want answers. And so the stories began and, with them, something like religious rituals which took shape around the myths the more imaginative of them made up. To counter the darkness, they focused on rituals of light and fire.