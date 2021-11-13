Column: A historic investment

Perhaps most importantly, this bill includes significant funding for broadband, ensuring every American has access to reliable high-speed internet. Broadband access for every home is critical, and the COVID pandemic has only reinforced that. As we shifted to work from home, moved small businesses online and began leaning on virtual classes for our children, too many of our families have lacked access to this essential need for the 21st century. I’ve heard stories of students doing homework in their school parking lots, or sitting outside their local library, just to glom on to any internet access they could. It can’t continue this way in rural America. That’s why this bill provides $65 billion for broadband, helping us extend our network into the smallest communities and creating a program to help keep down costs.