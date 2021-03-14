Column: A guiding light for America

March 14, 2020. That was the day – one year ago – when the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in our congressional district. Now, that number has surpassed 101,000.

Throughout our nation, the COVID-19 pandemic has spared no one. From those closest to us falling ill to shuttered businesses and closed schools, every one of us has been touched by this virus. Families and communities of all sizes have faced an incredible amount of grief, and we continue to struggle to navigate these unprecedented challenges.

But as our nation begins to emerge from this dark winter, the American Rescue Plan is our guiding light.

This big, bold package is just what the doctor ordered — vaccine shots in arms, money in taxpayers’ pockets, our children soon to be back in school and Americans back to work.

It’s an opportunity to deliver the help Illinoisans need to defeat the COVID-19 virus and build our economy — our nation — back better than before. I was proud to cast my vote in favor of this historic legislation and am thrilled to see it signed into law last week.

Let’s talk about what’s in the American Rescue Plan for you and your family: