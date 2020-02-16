Column: A good place to start

A quiet, modest person, Jim Faramelli probably doesn’t think of himself as being on the front line of one of the most important challenges facing us today. But he is, conscientiously doing a job of crucial significance as we battle climate change and other issues of profound significance for our way of life.
Jim repairs shoes.
The owner of Leo’s Shoe Repair in Rock Island, which was founded by his father in 1927, he is the third generation in his family to repair shoes. Prior to coming to this country in the early 20th century, his grandfather repaired shoes in Italy, traveling from village to village in Tuscany.
So why is repairing shoes such an important line of work today? For a very simple reason. If we are to slow the climate change that is already adversely affecting us in several ways, we need to reduce our carbon footprint by changing our lifestyles.
This includes moving away from the throwaway consumption habits of the post-World War II era by taking better care of what we have, by repairing it when it begins to show a little wear, instead of just throwing it away and buying something new.
This is where Jim comes into the picture. His skilled hands can breathe new life into shoes that might look over the hill. With a coat of polish, buffed to a shiny gloss, they are like new.
"You should be able to get a few more years of wear out of this," he invariably says when customers stop by to pick up shoes he has repaired. As I can tell you from firsthand experience, he is right about that.
Jim says, "Old shoes often go to landfills. If we can keep them going longer, they won’t fill up the landfills."
A 1967 graduate of Augustana College, followed by a tour of duty in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a yeoman, Jim joined his father at Leo’s Shoe Repair when he completed his military service. It seemed like the natural thing to do since he had grown up repairing shoes alongside his father.
Jim loves every minute of what he is doing and has no plans to retire. Because the volume of business is more than he can handle himself, a friend helps out.
There is a sense that Leo’s Shoe Repair is an icon of the past. It still looks and smells the way it did when I first took a pair of shoes there more than three decades ago. Piles of shoes on the very narrow counter. The pungent smell of new leather. Sturdy machines for sewing leather and buffing machines for polishing shoes tucked away amid the clutter. High-quality leather belts available for reasonable prices hanging on the wall.
The shoe repair shop is old school in other ways, too. Leo’s Shoe Repair does not accept credit cards or checks. Every transaction is in cash.
At the same time, there is also a sense in which Leo’s Shoe Repair is an icon of the future. It is precisely the type of place we need if we are to break ourselves of our throwaway tendencies. We also need small engine repair shops (there still are some around), appliance repair shops (more difficult to find) and a host of other repair facilities.
There is a common thread that runs through this. What we have been led to believe is progress is not always so. If we are to make the adjustments necessary to slow climate change, we need to rediscover the wisdom of our grandparents and the other generations that have preceded us. Stopping by Leo’s Shoe Repair in Rock Island and meeting Jim Faramelli is a good place to begin.
Daniel E. Lee is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.