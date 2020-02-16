Column: A good place to start

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"You should be able to get a few more years of wear out of this," he invariably says when customers stop by to pick up shoes he has repaired. As I can tell you from firsthand experience, he is right about that.

Jim says, "Old shoes often go to landfills. If we can keep them going longer, they won’t fill up the landfills."

A 1967 graduate of Augustana College, followed by a tour of duty in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a yeoman, Jim joined his father at Leo’s Shoe Repair when he completed his military service. It seemed like the natural thing to do since he had grown up repairing shoes alongside his father.

Jim loves every minute of what he is doing and has no plans to retire. Because the volume of business is more than he can handle himself, a friend helps out.

There is a sense that Leo’s Shoe Repair is an icon of the past. It still looks and smells the way it did when I first took a pair of shoes there more than three decades ago. Piles of shoes on the very narrow counter. The pungent smell of new leather. Sturdy machines for sewing leather and buffing machines for polishing shoes tucked away amid the clutter. High-quality leather belts available for reasonable prices hanging on the wall.