Column: A fundamental inhumanity

The policy began with a 2017 pilot project primarily along the Texas border, under which as many as 1,500 families were separated. U.S. District Court Judge Dana Sabraw, based in San Diego, appointed the ACLU and other immigrant rights law firms to try to locate the parents, with the cooperation of the federal government.

But the government began the separations without creating a database to keep track of the parent-child relationships or where the parents wound up, which forced the immigrant rights legal teams to try to find many parents in remote areas of Central America, often among people who speak rare languages.

Many of the families fled those areas in the first place out of fear of violence and often under direct threats, and so have gone into hiding or have resettled in places where they might not be recognized by the gangs they fled.

And given the ongoing drought and agricultural crisis across the Central American highlands, many likely found no reason to return home at all. Some may well be dead. And the COVID-19 pandemic has made a difficult job even tougher.