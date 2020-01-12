Column: A few miles away but a world apart

Though I grew up in northwestern Montana just a few miles from the Flathead Indian Reservation, I knew very little about the history and culture of the people who live there. About my only contact with tribal members was a pair of moccasins my paternal grandfather gave me when I was a child (which I still have though I no longer wear them), moccasins he purchased for me when he visited the reservation.
In short, though geographically close to the reservation, my life experiences when growing up were a world apart from those of tribal members living on the reservation.
It was just a few years ago that I learned that there aren’t any Flathead Indians living on the Flathead Indian Reservation and never have been any living there. The Native Americans who live on the reservation are members of the Salish, Kootenai and North Pend d’Orielle tribes. The "Flathead" moniker was stuck on them by Lewis and Clark, who mistook them for another tribe of Native Americans.
The curricula of the two-room country school and the high school I attended did not include anything about:
* The 1855 Hell Gate Treaty, which deprived the Bitterroot Salish of their ancestral homeland in the Bitterroot Valley;
* The Dawes Act of 1887, which broke down into individual parcels land reserved for Native Americans on their reservations, parcels which were then allotted to individual families; this made no sense at all to the Salish, Kootenai and North Pend d’Orielle people because they were semi-nomadic hunter-gatherers who lived off the land, traveling to wherever there were fish to be caught, game to be harvested and berries to be picked;
* The real reason behind the Dawes Act, which was the stipulation that the land that was not allotted to tribal members was "surplus land" which could be sold to people who were not tribal members; today, less than half of the land on the Flathead Indian Reservation is owned by tribal members (with tribal members accounting for only a third of the population living on the reservation);
* The role that Walking Coyote, a member of the North Pend d’Orielle tribe, played in helping save bison from extinction;
* The Indian schools, which tried to make “white people” out of Native American children by cutting off their braids, forbidding them to speak their tribal languages, and attempting to teach them how to become farmers and homemakers; or
* The 1908 Swan Valley Massacre, in which a game warden shot in cold blood four members of a North Pend d’Orielle hunting party who had permission to hunt where they were hunting (an atrocity that occurred about 60 miles from the neck-of-the-woods where I grew up.)
None of this was included in the curricula of the schools I attended because the powers that be who determined what we needed to learn did not view any of the foregoing of sufficient importance to be included in the curriculum. As a result, I grew up with an appalling level of cultural ignorance.
It has only been in more recent years as a result of my taking it upon myself to learn what should have been included in the curricula of the schools I attended that I have become aware of these things.
I have also become aware of the tremendous human costs of this cultural destruction, human costs which include alcohol addiction and suicide. These are very serious matters that deserve far more attention than they receive.
Because I do not want my students to have the same level of cultural ignorance as I had, I have taken a group of eight Augustana students to Montana during our January term, which is designed for special types of courses. We will be meeting with tribal leaders and faculty and students at Salish-Kootenai College, the tribal college located in Pablo, just a few miles down the road from where I grew up.
