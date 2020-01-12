Column: A few miles away but a world apart

Though I grew up in northwestern Montana just a few miles from the Flathead Indian Reservation, I knew very little about the history and culture of the people who live there. About my only contact with tribal members was a pair of moccasins my paternal grandfather gave me when I was a child (which I still have though I no longer wear them), moccasins he purchased for me when he visited the reservation.

In short, though geographically close to the reservation, my life experiences when growing up were a world apart from those of tribal members living on the reservation.

It was just a few years ago that I learned that there aren’t any Flathead Indians living on the Flathead Indian Reservation and never have been any living there. The Native Americans who live on the reservation are members of the Salish, Kootenai and North Pend d’Orielle tribes. The "Flathead" moniker was stuck on them by Lewis and Clark, who mistook them for another tribe of Native Americans.

The curricula of the two-room country school and the high school I attended did not include anything about:

* The 1855 Hell Gate Treaty, which deprived the Bitterroot Salish of their ancestral homeland in the Bitterroot Valley;