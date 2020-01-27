Column: A dustup over border story

There's a literary war going on over a new book about migrants in crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. "American Dirt," by Jeanine Cummins, elicited ferocious fuss and combating reviews even before its release last week.

Writing in The New York Times, staff critic Parul Sehgal said: "There are so many instances and varieties of awkward syntax I developed a taxonomy. There is subtext announced at booming volume. There are the strained similes. ... There are perplexing bird analogies. ... Then there are the real masterpieces, where the writing grows so lumpy and strange it sounds like nonsense poetry. I found myself flinching as I read, not from the perils the characters face, but from the mauling the English language receives."

Other reviews about the narrative were glowing — including one that also appeared in the Times. In it, Lauren Groff, the author of the best-selling novel "Fates and Furies," wrote: "I was sure I was the wrong person to review this book. I could never speak to the accuracy of the book's representation of Mexican culture or the plights of migrants; I have never been Mexican or a migrant. In contemporary literary circles, there is a serious and legitimate sensitivity to people writing about heritages that are not their own because, at its worst, this practice perpetuates the evils of colonization, stealing the stories of oppressed people for the profit of the dominant."