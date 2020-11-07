Column: A COVID survivor's long journey

I continued working through the illness, too, but took four days off at the end of the second week to try and kick the fatigue. It helped and I feel relatively normal now, though I'm wondering about COVID "brain fog." I play the harp and things feel glitchy in translating musical notes to the strings. It could also be stress or that it's a complicated piece. J.S. Bach is a tough taskmaster.

There's a misperception out there that if you get COVID and don't need hospitalization, you'll just feel like you have a bad cold. Our experience suggests that there's a lot of area in between. I was sick for a solid three weeks. My husband powered through in less time than that.

Even so, a mild case of COVID seriously disrupted our lives. A key reason we were able to weather it is because of the life stage we're at. Our kids are grown. Our employers provide paid leave and the flexibility to work remotely. But this pandemic is escalating rapidly and many more will get sick.

What about those who have small children? What will happen to those who can't do their jobs from a laptop at the kitchen table? What about those don't have health insurance? Or used up their sick time but are now struggling with complications months later?

The answers to these questions are even more elusive than the "Are you done with COVID?" query I face. Solutions are sorely needed beyond last spring's initial round of congressional relief. Families and businesses need more help. This is a time for compassion and innovation. Officeholders old and new, get to work.

Jill Burcum is an editorial writer for Star Tribune in Minneapolis. This column was distributed by Tribune Content Agency LLC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0