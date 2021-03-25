 Skip to main content
Column: A columnist's wish for civility
topical

Column: A columnist's wish for civility

Dan Lee

Though I log on to Facebook just about every day, it has been my practice to skip over anything of a political nature, regardless of whether it is liberal, conservative or somewhere in between.

I never post anything political on Facebook. Instead, I just use Facebook as a photo album and as a way of staying in touch with family and friends.

Recently, however, I decided to read some of the political stuff that my Facebook friends have posted, just to see what has been posted. I was dismayed by what I discovered.

Many of my Facebook friends live right here in the Quad Cities. Many of them are people I have known for years. What I found on Facebook, however, was a very different side of people I thought I knew.

There is something about social media that brings out the worst in people. A considerable portion of what is posted, particularly stuff of a political nature, is downright mean-spirited, given to name-calling and character assassination. This is true of Facebook friends who are on the liberal end of the political spectrum, as well as those who are on the conservative end of the political spectrum.

I think, for example, of a friend of mine – a person I have known for years and hold in high regard – who uses a derogatory nickname to refer to the governor of Iowa.

Now I don’t happen to agree with much of what the governor of Iowa has done, particularly with respect to the pandemic. However, that doesn’t justify using a derogatory nickname to refer to her. It is my firmly-held belief that all people – including those with whom we disagree – should be treated with respect and dignity.

I do not claim to know what there is about social media that brings out the ugly side of people. Perhaps it is the impersonal nature of social media. Perhaps it is a reflection of the polarized age in which we live. Perhaps it is because social media make it very easy to fire things off without stopping and thinking about what one is doing. Perhaps it is all of the above.

What I do know, however, is that the vicious nature of much of what is posted on Facebook and other social media is not a good thing. It is very disrespectful of other people. It undercuts efforts to maintain civility in public discourse. It is a terrible example for our children and grandchildren.

I know people who have unfriended Facebook friends who post things with which they disagree. I don’t do that. Those who post things with which I disagree are still my friends. And though I don’t agree with some of the things they post, I still take delight in hearing about the accomplishments of their children and grandchildren, the happy events in their lives that they are celebrating, the building projects they have completed, and the trips they have taken.

I do wish, however, that all those who post on Facebook and other social media would strive to rise to a higher level. If civility is maintained and all people are treated with respect and dignity, social media can contribute in significant ways to public discourse.

At present, social media, including Facebook, fall far short of that lofty goal. Will that change? That is up to us. That depends on the decisions that each of us as individuals make when posting things on social media.

My hope is that a greater number of people will take the high road, rather than the low road, when discussing public policy issues and other matters of concern on Facebook and other social media.

Will this happen? That remains to be seen.

In the meantime, I am going to revert to my old policy of ignoring everything of a political nature posted on Facebook.

Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.



