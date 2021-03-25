Column: A columnist's wish for civility

Though I log on to Facebook just about every day, it has been my practice to skip over anything of a political nature, regardless of whether it is liberal, conservative or somewhere in between.

I never post anything political on Facebook. Instead, I just use Facebook as a photo album and as a way of staying in touch with family and friends.

Recently, however, I decided to read some of the political stuff that my Facebook friends have posted, just to see what has been posted. I was dismayed by what I discovered.

Many of my Facebook friends live right here in the Quad Cities. Many of them are people I have known for years. What I found on Facebook, however, was a very different side of people I thought I knew.

There is something about social media that brings out the worst in people. A considerable portion of what is posted, particularly stuff of a political nature, is downright mean-spirited, given to name-calling and character assassination. This is true of Facebook friends who are on the liberal end of the political spectrum, as well as those who are on the conservative end of the political spectrum.

I think, for example, of a friend of mine – a person I have known for years and hold in high regard – who uses a derogatory nickname to refer to the governor of Iowa.