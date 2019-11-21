About a month ago, at our Town and Gown event in Macomb, I presented a call to action (bit.ly/WIUCalltoAction), asking the people of Macomb to embrace the diversity of our university, its students, faculty, and staff. I also prepared an opinion piece, very similar to this editorial, which was published in McDonough Voice reiterating these points. Recent events, however, have made me aware that the inclusivity challenges we face at Western are not an issue exclusive to the Macomb campus, and are, in fact, heard from those on our Quad Cities campus and in our QC community.
As the interim president at Western Illinois University, I’ve been warmly welcomed into our communities, both in Macomb and Moline. But I know that the experiences of our diverse faculty, students, and staff are dissimilar. I've heard about comments that have been directed at our students, faculty, and staff, as well as community members, and anonymous hate-related publications that target heritage and background. Our communities are experiencing the same challenges playing out across the nation. Reports of racist documents being distributed on college campuses across the country, or racist incidents around universities, continue to emerge. That said, the proliferation elsewhere does not absolve us of the obligation to address these issues on our own campuses and communities.
We have many good people at our university and in our communities who care deeply about the success of our students, and who have worked hard over the years to make sure diverse populations are welcome in our communities. To these individuals, I say thank you. But we need more. Each of us has the ability to be a change agent for the better, to set the right tone and the right direction. To educate individuals and raise awareness. To speak out to right the wrongs. We must be intentional in our choices, our actions, our words and our behaviors. We must embrace the diversity and all the richness that diversity brings to our university and our communities.
Diversity is the tenet of education, and our university values diversity. Diverse perspectives provide healthy discussion and allow for robust conversation. With these, come a responsibility to listen, embrace, and understand, to ensure that every individual within our communities are treated with respect, and to create a climate that is respectful, civil and supportive of all. Our objective is to be known as a university engaged with its communities, and known for being wonderful places for all to learn, work and live.
Our success — the university's and the communities we serve — depends on working and living together, and treating one another with respect and kindness. As interim president, I request that each and every one of you demonstrate that we value and support a diverse community. Thank you.