Column: A better way of redistricting

Every 10 years, congressional and state legislative lines must be redrawn, based on the most recent Census. This is a redistricting year, with district lines being redrawn based on the 2020 Census.
In 37 states, state legislatures are primarily responsible for redrawing congressional district lines. Illinois is one of these states. Four states have independent commissions tasked with redrawing congressional district lines, subject to final approval by the state legislature. Iowa is one of these states. (Seven states have only one representative in Congress, making redistricting a moot point; two states have other mechanisms in place.)
In Iowa, the Legislative Services Agency (LSA) prepares redistricting plans for approval by the Iowa Legislature. The LSA is comprised of civil servants committed to nonpartisanship. The LSA is assisted in its work by a commission comprised of one member selected by the majority leader of the Iowa Senate, one member selected by the majority leader of the Iowa House of Representatives, one member selected by the minority leader of the Iowa Senate, one member selected by the minority leader of the Iowa House of Representatives, and one member selected by the first four members specified. The members of this commission may not hold partisan public office or an office in a political party.
Working with this commission, the LSA drafts congressional and state legislative district lines, which are presented as a single bill to the state legislature, which may approve or reject the bill without altering it. If the state legislature rejects the bill, the LSA must draft a second proposal. If the state legislature rejects the second proposal, the LSA must draft a third and final proposal. If the state legislature rejects this proposal, it may then approve its own maps, though that has never happened since Iowa implemented this process in 1980.
State law specifies that districts must be "convenient and contiguous," must "preserve the integrity of political subdivisions like counties and cities" and must be "reasonably compact."
Redistricting is an entirely different story in Illinois, where redistricting is controlled by the party which controls the state legislature. In Illinois, where Democrats have substantial majorities in both the Illinois House of Representatives and the Illinois Senate, they control the redistricting process. (This power grab is not unique to Democrats. In Texas, for example, Republicans control the state legislature and have drawn district lines intended to maximize the political advantage for Republicans.)
The revised map proposed by Democrats would eliminate or substantially alter several Republican-friendly districts. The current Illinois congressional delegation is comprised of 13 Democrats and five Republicans. Analysts who have crunched the numbers believe that the new map, which as of this writing was still a work in progress, would probably result in a delegation of 14 Democrats and three Republicans. (Illinois is losing one seat as a result of reapportionment.)
The new 17th Congressional District, which includes the Illinois Quad-Cities, would stretch along the state’s northwestern border, branching out to Rockford in the north and Peoria and Bloomington-Normal in central Illinois, the latter the home of IIllinois State University. Driving the length of the district without leaving it would require a road trip of 332 miles.
The new 13th Congressional District would be a narrow band connecting suburban communities east of St. Louis with Springfield (the state capital) and Champaign and Urbana, where the University of Illinois is located. Driving the length of the district would be a three-hour road trip.
The Illinois map proposed by Democrats is a prime example of gerrymandering (drawing district lines for the political advantage of the party that controls the process,) as is what Republicans have done in Texas and are likely to do in other states.
Is there an argument to be made in favor of gerrymandering? The best that can be said for gerrymandering is that it is something Democrats must do in Illinois if they are to have any hope of maintaining their majority in Congress, given what Republicans are doing in Texas and elsewhere.
The only other plausible supporting argument is that gerrymandering can ensure representation of minority groups in Congress. Currently, there is one Illinois district where there is a Hispanic majority. The current Democratic proposal would increase that to two districts, a recognition of the fact that the Hispanic population in Illinois has been growing.
When all things are considered, however, the Iowa approach is vastly preferable. The best of all worlds would be for all states with more than one congressional district to adopt the Iowa model.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.