Column: A better way of redistricting

Every 10 years, congressional and state legislative lines must be redrawn, based on the most recent Census. This is a redistricting year, with district lines being redrawn based on the 2020 Census.

In 37 states, state legislatures are primarily responsible for redrawing congressional district lines. Illinois is one of these states. Four states have independent commissions tasked with redrawing congressional district lines, subject to final approval by the state legislature. Iowa is one of these states. (Seven states have only one representative in Congress, making redistricting a moot point; two states have other mechanisms in place.)

In Iowa, the Legislative Services Agency (LSA) prepares redistricting plans for approval by the Iowa Legislature. The LSA is comprised of civil servants committed to nonpartisanship. The LSA is assisted in its work by a commission comprised of one member selected by the majority leader of the Iowa Senate, one member selected by the majority leader of the Iowa House of Representatives, one member selected by the minority leader of the Iowa Senate, one member selected by the minority leader of the Iowa House of Representatives, and one member selected by the first four members specified. The members of this commission may not hold partisan public office or an office in a political party.