Column: A balance in education

Once a kid shows athletic ability, allowances are made (but not admitted) in scholarship and behavior. If one rises that way through college and into professional ranks, that special treatment may leave that person emotionally stunted and seldom capable of managing fame and sizable fortunes. Unhappy examples of that condition crop up in the news all the time.

Competition is stressful, but we keep celebrating it as the fundamental pillar of democratic capitalism. If it is too much to expect of juveniles, perhaps we should ease up on it all the way around. Perhaps we can find a balance between competition and cooperation; rugged individualism and community involvement. How can education adjust? More importantly, can athletics?

Maybe I am straining things a bit, but I taught high school over a period of 20 years and know what an exhausting and frustrating thing it can be to give youngsters a base of knowledge and lure them into critical judgment, not just reciting memorized facts. To do otherwise is to raise consumers, rather than independent thinkers.