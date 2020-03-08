Column: A balance in education

Recent new stories about area high schools have ranged from the ugly (Bettendorf) to the dangerous (Davenport West). It seems that, apart from athletics, when secondary education makes the news, it’s often at least somewhat negative (tax increases, discipline, personnel, etc. )
Let’s balance things a bit by going back to a news item that caught my attention last fall. That’s when United Township High School capped a two-year study with public hearings on eliminating the graduation roles of valedictorian and salutatorian beginning in 2024.
The whole process was a model of careful study, investigation and public involvement. At the end, the school board voted 9-1 to make the change with barely a ripple of protest from parents or public. The dissenting vote, cast by board member Giovanna Davila, caught my attention. She was quoted making an argument that traditionalists like me find hard to answer:
"I don’t think it’s fair to those who are working hard and want that No. 1 and No. 2. If you worked hard and didn’t get it, there’s a lesson there. We rank our kids when they go to All-State, or when they go to playoffs. Why wouldn’t we rank them in academics as well?"
Good question.
Actually, rankings won’t disappear; they will remain in a student’s record for use whenever they are needed. And the top two spots will be replaced by the more general practice of acknowledging scholarship used by colleges: the laude system.
All UTHS students with a GPA average of 4.5 or higher will graduate summa cum laude (with highest praise); those from 4.3 to 4.49, magna cum laude (great praise) and rankings from 4.0 to 4.29, laude (praise). Apparently most colleges have their own system of ranking applicants, looking past No. 1 and No. 2 to see what those grades truly signified.
While I applaud adoption of the laude system, I will still miss the presence of valedictorian and salutatorian at graduation exercises. The latter offered a traditional greeting to those gathered for the occasion and the former provided an opportunity for an accomplished student to speak his or her mind.
Hillary Clinton’s 1969 senior commencement address at Wellesley College continues to be ranked as one of the 10 most significant such speeches ever given. You don’t expect that kind of brilliance from a high school senior, but giving one exemplary graduate an opportunity to speak at commencement demonstrates the faculty’s confidence in their educational program and their considered judgment of the students they have mentored. If GPA isn’t the standard, find another equally valid one.
And Davilla’s point is a valid one: Why do we celebrate competition in athletics and not in academics? Newspaper pages are filled with stories and photos of students ranked as number one in their sport. Academic achievement is honored in small print listings. Which brings up the question: What are high schools for?
Once a kid shows athletic ability, allowances are made (but not admitted) in scholarship and behavior. If one rises that way through college and into professional ranks, that special treatment may leave that person emotionally stunted and seldom capable of managing fame and sizable fortunes. Unhappy examples of that condition crop up in the news all the time.
Competition is stressful, but we keep celebrating it as the fundamental pillar of democratic capitalism. If it is too much to expect of juveniles, perhaps we should ease up on it all the way around. Perhaps we can find a balance between competition and cooperation; rugged individualism and community involvement. How can education adjust? More importantly, can athletics?
Maybe I am straining things a bit, but I taught high school over a period of 20 years and know what an exhausting and frustrating thing it can be to give youngsters a base of knowledge and lure them into critical judgment, not just reciting memorized facts. To do otherwise is to raise consumers, rather than independent thinkers.
One more sidebar. In Texas, where high school football is a secular religion, one school district was in serious trouble; facing bankruptcy and a total shutdown. Desperate, the superintendent combed through his expenses, looking for an answer. He found that by simply eliminating football, he could balance the books. It was heresy, but he did it and, while some star athletes left for another school, grades went up and deportment improved.
In these days of crisis in public education, with Betsy DeVos working at the federal level to undercut public schools, placing increased financial pressure on local districts, there may be a message in the Texas Heresy.
Don Wooten, of Rock Island, is a longtime broadcaster and former Illinois state senator; donwooten29@gmail.com